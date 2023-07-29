Cubs roster move: Nick Madrigal activated, Miles Mastrobuoni optioned

The Cubs activated Nick Madrigal, who had been out with a hamstring injury, from the 10-day injured list before Saturday’s game. Madrigal is in the lineup, playing third base and batting ninth.

To make room on the 26-man active roster, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Madrigal had begun hitting quite well when he suffered the injury July 3 in a game at Milwaukee [VIDEO].

In his 16 games prior to being injured, Madrigal had batted .367/.436/.531 (18-for-49) with five doubles, a home run (his first as a Cub) and nine runs scored, hitting like the Cubs hoped he would when they acquired him from the White Sox in July 2021.

Mastrobuoni had also begun to hit, of late. Over his most recent 14 games in the major leagues: .316/.381/.421 (12-for-38) with a double, 11 runs scored and his first MLB home run. It’s a nice problem to have, too many good hitters. Mastrobuoni likely will be back at some point.

Today’s game preview will post at 4 p.m. CT.