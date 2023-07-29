Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 29

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs grounded the Memphis Redbirds (Cardlinas), 13-9.

Tonight was a bullpen game for the I-Cubs, so Brendon Little started and pitched the first 2.1 innings. Little surrendered three runs on five hits over 2.2 innings. Little struck out two and walked no one, but two wild pitches hurt.

Keegan Thompson has been struggling this year, but he had a nice night tonight. Thompson pitched two scoreless innings and he allowed just one hit. Thompson struck out four and walked no one.

The win went to Chris Clarke, who faced came on in the seventh inning and got the final out with a caught stealing. Then he struck out the side in order in the eighth.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza smashed two home runs tonight—the first was a solo home run in the eighth and the second was a two-run home run in the ninth. Perlaza now has 15 home runs this year. Perlaza went 4 for 6 with a double and two home runs. So one base better than the cycle. Perlaza scored four times and drove in four.

Catcher P.J. Higgins hit a solo home run, his second in the Cubs organization this year. Higgins went 2 for 4 with a walk and two RBI. He also scored twice.

First baseman Matt Mervis didn’t homer, but he did go 3 for 6. He drove home two and scored once.

Shortstop David Bote was 2 for 6 with an RBI double in the ninth inning. Bote scored once.

Third baseman Jared Young was 2 for 5 with a double and a two-run single. He was also hit by a pitch. Young scored once.

DH Edwin Ríos was 3 for 6 with a double and one run scored.

Everyone in the lineup got at least one hit except for Jake Slaughter, and he just came on as a defensive replacement in the ninth and never came up to bat.

Perlaza’s second home run.

Have a day, Yonathan Perlaza! He is tonight's @Therookiedsmia Player of the Game! pic.twitter.com/WJRdhk7FO6 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 30, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies trashed the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 7-2.

Starter DJ Herz only allowed one hit and one unearned run over five innings. (Although hey, it was his own throwing error.) Herz struck out nine and walked three.

The win went to Samuel Reyes, who took over for Herz and pitched two scoreless innings. Reyes gave up two hits. He struck out two and walked no one.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong golfed his 14th home run of the year in the third inning. It came with the bases empty. Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 4 with a walk.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. was 2 for 4 with a walk. He drove in one in the ninth and scored one in the seventh.

Second baseman Andy Weber was 2 for 4 with a steal. Weber scored one run.

Shortstop Levi Jordan really took one for the team. Or he took three for the team. Tonight he was 1 for 1 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch three times. Jordan also stole one base, drove in one and scored twice.

Pete Crow-Armstrong takes this one DEEP to continue his hot hitting this month!



MLB's No. 7 prospect (@Cubs) is slashing .315/.393/.658 in July after his 14th homer of the season for @smokiesbaseball: pic.twitter.com/s0yRQN8BZe — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 30, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were extinguished by the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 7-2.

Michael Arias had his first really bad High-A start, taking the loss after getting tagged for six runs on seven hits over just four innings. Four of the six runs scored in the fourth. Arias did strike out six and walk just two.

South Bend was getting shut out until there were two outs and no one on in the top of the ninth. But then Yohendrick Pinango, Moises Ballesteros and Felix Stevens hit back-to-back-to-back doubles to score two runs.

Left fielder Pinango was 1 for 4. Catcher Ballesteros went 2 for 4. First baseman Stevens went 1 for 4.

Shortstop Kevin Made was 2 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were impeached by the Fredericksburg Nationals, 12-2.

Starter Drew Gray took the loss after getting knocked around for four runs on five hits over 2.1 innings. Gray walked three and struck out three.

Both Pelicans runs scored on a two-run home run by right fielder Parker Chavers. It was his tenth on the year. Chavers went 1 for 4.

Left fielder Andy Garriola was 2 for 4 and scored on Chavers’ home run.

First baseman Miguel Pabon was 3 for 4.

Chaver’s home run.

Home run number 10 for Parker Chavers!



We’re on the board in the fourth.#MBPelicans | #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/0z1vhYZO3m — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) July 29, 2023

ACL Cubs

Lost to the Athletics, 19-6.

Zyhir Hope, the Cubs’ 11th-round draft pick, made his pro debut and went 0 for 2 with a walk.