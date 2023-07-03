Baseball history unpacked, July 3

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Cliff Curtis, Matt Keough, Moises Alou, John Koronka, Tommy Hunter, Casey Coleman, Zach Putnam, Codi Heuer*.

Today in history:

324 - Battle of Adrianople: Roman Emperor Constantine I defeats his co-emperor Licinius, who flees to Byzantium.

- Battle of Adrianople: Roman Emperor Constantine I defeats his co-emperor Licinius, who flees to Byzantium. 1608 - Samuel de Champlain founds city of Quebec.

- Samuel de Champlain founds city of Quebec. 1844 - The last pair of Great Auks is killed.

- The last pair of Great Auks is killed. 1890 - Idaho admitted as 43rd US state.

- Idaho admitted as 43rd US state. 1970 - Atlanta International Pop Festival opens, 200,000 attend over three days; performers include Allman Brothers; Grand Funk Railroad, Jimi Hendrix Experience; Richie Havens; Cat Mother & the All-Night Newsboys; B.B. King; Mott the Hoople; and John Sebastian.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.