Outside The Confines: Hey now, you’re an All-Star

It’s countdown to All-Star mode! As we enter the final week of the first half of the season, a lot of us are more focused on celebrating than baseball. In Canada we just had Canada Day on Saturday, and obviously USA fans will be enjoying Independence Day tomorrow, but teams are focused on three other things: who will be representing them in the All-Star game; the looming trade deadline; and the draft.

The MLB draft will happen next weekend, and teams are obviously spending a lot of time and consideration contemplating what picks to make and who might be the next All-Star of the future. Then the All-Star break gets into full swing with the Home Run Derby (honestly my favorite part of the whole thing), and then the big game after that.

This week we saw the announcement of the All-Star final rosters, and there’s more on that below. Once the All-Star break wraps up, all eyes will be on the trade deadline (obviously moves are already underway, but things will heat up in earnest after the break).

The rest of this month is primed to be very exciting.

Now on to today's links!

Daniel Waldman looks at the spectacular collapse of the Oakland Athletics.

