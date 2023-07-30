Cub Tracks’ eight isn’t enough

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
I don’t know about you, but I find it hard to take seriously reports that the Cubs will be in on Ohtani. We’ll see if and when the time comes, but the Magic 8-Ball says “Doubtful.”
It’s trade talk all the way down in this edition.
But first, the GAME.
Quality start for Jamo! pic.twitter.com/8MoS4vy1k2— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023
Happ homers to give us the lead!@ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/UhULlUgCZ9— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023
Yan goes yard! pic.twitter.com/vklpM2UVfD— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023
Mads is making the hot corner look easy! @NickMadrigal_3 pic.twitter.com/SuZzvHEF8D— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023
Tauch's third hit of the game brings in a run! pic.twitter.com/fDfuywSaGR— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023
Silky smooth, Nico Suave!@nico_hoerner pic.twitter.com/lUxN5UrWsk— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023
Final: #Cubs 5, Cardinals 1. pic.twitter.com/graCY4kesY
Here's Ken Rosenthal on the Cubs and the trade deadline (h/t: @LockedOnCubs) pic.twitter.com/49Ix25MHK2— Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) July 29, 2023
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How will this roller-coaster season end for the Chicago Cubs? It’s anyone’s guess. “Hoyer must choose between his head and his heart.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Mike Tauchman’s spectacular catch might be moment Cubs became trade-deadline buyers. “We don’t win that game early in the season,” Ross said.
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): Deja Vu? Tauchman’s game-winning catch mirrors another Cubs win-sealing grab in St. Louis. “The game-winning robbery in center field of Busch Stadium may ring a bell for Cubs fans, triggering memories of Leonys Martín robbing Paul DeJong of a game-tying home run in extra innings of a game in September 2017.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): National temperature has changed on the Cubs as would-be sellers. “Not only are the Cubs now no longer seen as sellers, at least two reporters seem to be mentally taking Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger off the market...” Kade Kistner has some of this.
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Why I think the Cubs aren’t selling at the trade deadline anymore. “Hoyer isn’t dumb and he’s not desperate, so any additions to this roster will be minor ones.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Eloy Jimenez appears to be available and his trade could ultimately impact the Cubs. “... the Sox have already found themselves willing to trade pieces that would help beyond this year...”
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): Cubs trade deadline buyer’s guide – scouting the farm system. “... think about how the Cubs might look at their own farm system in trade talks.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How a season in the KBO positioned Mike Tauchman to make the most of his opportunity with the Chicago Cubs. “I definitely feel more relaxed than 2020-21, which were challenging years with the pandemic stuff, getting traded in early in the season and really struggling and feeling just not myself.”
