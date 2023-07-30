Cub Tracks’ eight isn’t enough

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I don’t know about you, but I find it hard to take seriously reports that the Cubs will be in on Ohtani. We’ll see if and when the time comes, but the Magic 8-Ball says “Doubtful.”

It’s trade talk all the way down in this edition.

But first, the GAME.

Quality start for Jamo! pic.twitter.com/8MoS4vy1k2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023

Happ homers to give us the lead!@ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/UhULlUgCZ9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023

Mads is making the hot corner look easy! ‍ @NickMadrigal_3 pic.twitter.com/SuZzvHEF8D — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023

Tauch's third hit of the game brings in a run! pic.twitter.com/fDfuywSaGR — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2023

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Here's Ken Rosenthal on the Cubs and the trade deadline (h/t: @LockedOnCubs) pic.twitter.com/49Ix25MHK2 — Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) July 29, 2023

Song(s) of the Day:

Food For Thought:

Scientists were not previously certain how the precious stones arrived at the Earth's surface.https://t.co/kCAEnoALN8 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 27, 2023

A nuclear-powered rocket could cut Mars commutes in half.



https://t.co/9l9ReoFGBX — Futurism (@futurism) July 28, 2023

More than 61,000 ancient structures, including houses, large palaces, ceremonial centers, and pyramids have been discovered in Guatemala.https://t.co/zbzySDYcSe — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 28, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!