Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 30

Everyone lost today. Don’t shoot the messenger.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were shut out by the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals), 2-0.

Ben Brown pitched around some control problems, but he ended up with the hard-luck loss anyway. Brown allowed just one run on four hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out four.

The I-Cubs had four hits in this game, all singles. Second baseman Jake Slaughter went 1 for 2 with two walks.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were blasted into orbit by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 11-2.

Manuel Espinoza started and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits over three innings. He walked three and struck out two.

RIght fielder Owen Caissie led off the top of the ninth with a home run, his 18th on the year. Caissie went 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI groundout for two total RBI.

Caissie’s home run.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were demoted by the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 5-4 in ten innings.

Starter Connor Noland allowed a run in the first inning and a two-run home run in the second. After that, he settled down and got a “quality start.” Noland’s final line was three runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Sheldon Reed got the loss as a present for his 26th birthday. Reed pitched a scoreless ninth, but after South Bend failed to score in the top of the tenth, Reed gave up a walk-off two-out single in the bottom of the inning. The final line on Reed was one unearned run on one hit over 1.2 innings. Reed walked three (one intentionally) and struck out two.

Felix Stevens hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth inning. It was his 18th home run this year and fifth with South Bend. Stevens went 2 for 5.

Catcher Ethan Hearn singled home Ed Howard to tie the game in the top of the ninth. Hearn went 1 for 3 with a walk. Howard was 1 for 5.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 5 with a run scored.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 2 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans died in committee against the Fredericksburg Nationals, 9-8.

Starter Kevin Valdez pitched 2.2 innings and surrendered four runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out four.

The loss went to Jose Romero, who was tagged for three runs on four hits over 1.1 innings. Romero walked three and struck out just one.

Second baseman Cristian Hernandez hit two doubles in a 3 for 5 game. Hernandez scored once and had two runs batted in.

First baseman Reivaj Garcia was 3 for 5 with a double. Garcia scored three times and had one RBI.

ACL Cubs

Off on Sundays.