Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Monday 7/31, 7:05 CT

Monday notes...

On June 8, the Cubs lost to the Angels at Anaheim, 3-1, and fell to a season-low 10 games under .500, at 26-36. The same day, the Reds lost at home to the Dodgers, 6-0, leaving them at 29-34. Since then, the Reds and Cubs have had the second- and third-best records in all of baseball. The Reds have gone 29-15, a .659 winning percentage; the Cubs, 27-16, .628. Only the Braves have been better: 29-12, .707. The Cubs' percentage since June 9 is 86 points higher than it was on June 8. The Reds' is 82 points higher. Those are the two biggest increases, followed by the Athletics (61), Phillies (49) and Red Sox (41). (Courtesy BCB's JohnW53)

The .628 winning percentage the Cubs have been on since June 8 would give them a 36-21 record the rest of the way, if they can maintain that pace, and 89 wins for the season.

RUN DIFFERENTIAL UPDATE: The Cubs' +57 run differential leads the N.L. Central. Only one other Central Division team has a positive run differential, the Reds, and they just got there Sunday, now at +3. The Cubs' +57 is fourth-best in the National League behind the Braves (+151), Dodgers (+88) and Padres (+63).

HE'S HOT: Javier Assad, last nine games since June 16: 0.87 ERA, 0.871 WHIP, .159 opponents BA, .454 opponents OPS, 20 strikeouts in 20⅔ innings. Assad turned 26 yesterday.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Andrew Abbott, LHP

Well, it’s time for Marcus Stroman to end his bad stretch and throw another good game. He’s got an 8.00 ERA and 1.852 WHIP over his last six starts, a stretch that began with his blister game in London.

His last start against the Reds was October 2, 2022 at Wrigley Field. He threw six shutout innings. We’d take that. Of course, there are several new guys on the Reds since then, so let’s hope the Cubs have a good scouting report.

Andrew Abbott was the Reds’ second-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Virginia. (Comparison point: The Cubs took James Triantos in that round.)

Abbott has made 10 MLB starts, all this year, and has been very good in almost all of them. He’s posted a 1.90 ERA and 0.957 WHIP and has good walk and strikeout ratios.

He has obviously never faced the Cubs. However, a couple of current Cubs faced him April 26 in a Triple-A game between Iowa and Louisville — Christopher Morel and Mike Tauchman. Morel homered off Abbott.

That’s all I’ve got. Hopefully the Cubs bats wake up from their Sunday slumber.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Reds site Red Reporter. If you do go there to interact with Reds fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.