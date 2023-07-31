Baseball history unpacked, July 31

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Larry Doyle, Art Nehf, Bill Fleming, Earl Stephenson, Leon Durham*, Mike Bielecki, René Rivera.

Today in history:

30 BC - Battle of Alexandria: Mark Antony achieves minor victory over Octavian, but most of his army subsequently deserts, leading to Octavian’s invasion of Egypt.

- Battle of Alexandria: Mark Antony achieves minor victory over Octavian, but most of his army subsequently deserts, leading to Octavian’s invasion of Egypt. 781 - The oldest recorded eruption of Mt. Fuji (Traditional Japanese date: July 6, 781).

- The oldest recorded eruption of Mt. Fuji (Traditional Japanese date: July 6, 781). 1498 - Christopher Columbus discovers the island of Trinidad on his third voyage.

- Christopher Columbus discovers the island of Trinidad on his third voyage. 1703 - Daniel Defoe is placed in a pillory for the crime of seditious libel after publishing a politically satirical pamphlet, but is pelted with flowers.

- Daniel Defoe is placed in a pillory for the crime of seditious libel after publishing a politically satirical pamphlet, but is pelted with flowers. 1938 - MLB Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis suspends New York Yankees outfielder Jake Powell after he said on Chicago radio (WGN radio announcer Bob Elson) he kept in shape by “cracking” ‘African Americans’ over the head with his nightstick.

- MLB Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis suspends New York Yankees outfielder Jake Powell after he said on Chicago radio (WGN radio announcer Bob Elson) he kept in shape by “cracking” ‘African Americans’ over the head with his nightstick. 1971 - Apollo 15 astronauts take 6½ hour electric car ride on Moon.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.