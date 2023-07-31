 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Trade deadline to the Max

We have our first blockbuster.

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

As predicted, all the news that’s fit to print right now is about the trade deadline. The biggest news of the weekend (as of this writing) was the Max Scherzer move to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers are clearly gunning to take the AL West and aren’t willing to spend. It also shows that the Mets, who were so gung-ho at the beginning of the year, are already cutting losses and looking to a different future.

We’re going to jump right into the links, because there’s a lot more to get to. It was a busy weekend.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

