Outside The Confines: Trade deadline to the Max

As predicted, all the news that’s fit to print right now is about the trade deadline. The biggest news of the weekend (as of this writing) was the Max Scherzer move to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers are clearly gunning to take the AL West and aren’t willing to spend. It also shows that the Mets, who were so gung-ho at the beginning of the year, are already cutting losses and looking to a different future.
We’re going to jump right into the links, because there’s a lot more to get to. It was a busy weekend.
- Michael Baumann looks at the details of the Scherzer trade.
- Dan Szymborksi looks into the trade move as well.
- Will Sammon and Tim Britton offer their own insights on the trade. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Emma Baccellieri looks at the trade in terms of how it has ended the Scherzer era in New York.
- Justin Verlander has shared his opinions on the Scherzer trade. Story by Karl Rasmussen.
- Despite how it may appear, the Mets assure reporters they are not holding a fire sale. (ESPN)
- Ken Rosenthal looks at why this move might make sense to Steve Cohen. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Max Scherzer isn’t the only pitcher the Rangers have added this weekend, as they also traded for Jordan Montgomery. Story by Kennedi Landry.
- Zach Buchanan waxes poetic about the lost art of fouling off the ball on purpose.
- Ohh, looks fancy.
The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled plans to renovate 100-level seating as part of their $300M Rogers Centre upgrades.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 28, 2023
Coming in 2024:
• Modern seats with more legroom
• Three new premium clubs
• Improved sight lines to home plate
• Fans moved closer to the field pic.twitter.com/y46HTgzeQ5
- The Dodgers have been busy this trade season as well, and Ben Clemens looks at their acquisition of Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn.
- The Angels have acquired CJ Cron and Randal Grichuk from the Rockies. Story by Jesse Rogers.
- The Padres are looking like they might be a big wild card this deadline. (MLB)
- Jake Arrieta was interviewed recently, and among other things enthused about his time with the 2016 Cubs.
- Emma Baccellieri spotlights just how bad the St Louis Cardinals have been this year.
- This is good news.
Yesterday’s average crowd of 38,858 marked @MLB’s highest Saturday in 10 years, since August 10, 2013. pic.twitter.com/Ho2vcKSVNj— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 30, 2023
- Mark Feinsand suggests one trade chip for each team.
- Tom Verducci offers some trade moves he would like to see.
- What will be the Yankees’ approach to the trade deadline? (MLB)
- Brendan Kuty looks at why Aaron Judge remains such an incredibly important part of the Yankees. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Maybe it’s just me, but I love this.
Bartolo Colon, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018 and attended Old-Timers' Day last year, "officially" will retire at Citi Field on Sept. 17, the Mets announced.— Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 29, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...