Outside The Confines: Trade deadline to the Max

As predicted, all the news that’s fit to print right now is about the trade deadline. The biggest news of the weekend (as of this writing) was the Max Scherzer move to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers are clearly gunning to take the AL West and aren’t willing to spend. It also shows that the Mets, who were so gung-ho at the beginning of the year, are already cutting losses and looking to a different future.

We’re going to jump right into the links, because there’s a lot more to get to. It was a busy weekend.

The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled plans to renovate 100-level seating as part of their $300M Rogers Centre upgrades.



Coming in 2024:

• Modern seats with more legroom

• Three new premium clubs

• Improved sight lines to home plate

• Fans moved closer to the field pic.twitter.com/y46HTgzeQ5 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 28, 2023

Yesterday’s average crowd of 38,858 marked @MLB’s highest Saturday in 10 years, since August 10, 2013. pic.twitter.com/Ho2vcKSVNj — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 30, 2023

Bartolo Colon, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018 and attended Old-Timers' Day last year, "officially" will retire at Citi Field on Sept. 17, the Mets announced. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 29, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.