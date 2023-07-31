Three up, three down: An update on the Cubs, July 31 edition

We stand now a little more than 24 hours to the 2023 MLB trade deadline, which will happen at 5 p.m. CT tomorrow, August 1.

The Cubs are now squarely back in the postseason chase, so they seem likely to make some minor additions to the current roster, perhaps some relief help or a bat. The movement of Edwin Rios off the 40-man roster Sunday, creating an opening on that roster, suggests the Cubs are about to add someone. As always, we await developments!

Three up

Mike Tauchman, your table is ready

Tauchman has been very good for the Cubs, both in center field and as a leadoff man, good enough that the team can use Cody Bellinger at first base, a position that needed a defensive upgrade.

For the week ending Sunday, Tauchman hit .348/.375/.522 (8-for-23) with a double and a home run.

And of course, there was that game-saving catch Friday night [VIDEO].

Adbert Alzolay is settling in at closer

Over the week just ended, Alzolay appeared three times, posted three saves, faced 11 batters and struck out four, while allowing no walks or runs. Going back a bit farther, Alzolay is on a run of six consecutive scoreless outings, with only one walk and eight strikeouts over 6⅓ innings. Overall this year he has 12 saves in 13 opportunities.

Yan Gomes’ bat has come alive

On the road trip, Gomes batted .429/.478/.762 (9-for-21) with four doubles, a home run and only two strikeouts. He’s currently riding an eight-game hitting streak and in 13 games since July 17 is batting .372/.420/.651 (16-for-43) with five doubles, two triples and a home run. All of that is (so far) worth 1.4 bWAR, suggesting a possible 2 WAR season or better.

Honorable mentions: Javier Assad for two key relief appearances and Cody Bellinger for this stretch for a double play Friday [VIDEO]. Tauchman’s great catch doesn’t happen without this.

Three down

Seiya Suzuki is still waiting for his bat to wake up

On the road trip, Suzuki went just 3-for-23 (.130) with five strikeouts.

He did make this fantastic catch against the White Sox, though [VIDEO].

Anthony Kay could be on his way out

Kay pitched just once over the last week, an inning against the Cardinals Thursday in which he allowed a pair of runs in garbage time.

If the Cubs acquire a lefthanded reliever before the trade deadline, it would very likely be to give them an upgrade over Kay, who allowed just one run over his first 10 outings, but three over his last two.

Marcus Stroman — what happened to you?

Stroman, who starts tonight against the Reds, got absolutely torched by the White Sox Thursday, seven runs in fewer than four innings, and was lucky his teammates bailed him out and won that game. He has an ERA of 8.00 over his last six starts.

The Cubs need Stroman to turn things around, and in a big hurry.