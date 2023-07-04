Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Tuesday 7/4, 3:10 CT

Today’s roster moves: Here

FACTS FOR THE FOURTH: This is the second straight season that the Cubs have played at Milwaukee on Independence Day. A year ago, they lost, 5-2. They have hosted the Brewers only once on the holiday, suffering an 11-2 loss in 2009. The Cubs have played on every Fourth of July since 1876 except four: in 1880 and 1886, when Sunday baseball was prohibited; in 1889, when a game at home against the St. Louis was rained out; and in 1981, when the season was interrupted by a strike.

They have won 123 games, lost 97 and tied three, for a winning percentage of .558. Over a full, 162-game season, that would result in a record of 90-72. At home on the Fourth, the Cubs are 76-56-2, .575. On the road, they are 47-41-1, .534.

The Cubs have played on the Fourth at home 82 times (52 doubleheaders, 30 single games) and on the road 58 times (31 doubleheaders, 27 single games). That’s a total of 83 doubleheaders and 57 single games. Their last doubleader was a split at home against the Rockies in 1994. Their last on the road was a sweep at Pittsburgh in 1980.

In all single games on the Fourth, the Cubs are 29-28, .509. At home, they are 16-14, .533. On the road, they are 13-14, .481. In all games on the Fourth against National League teams, they are 110-93-3, .541, including 46-41-1, .528, on the road. In single games against NL teams, they are 25-25 in single games, including 13-13 on the road.

All of today’s holiday facts courtesy BCB’s JohnW53.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Wade Miley, LHP

Kyle Hendricks keeps putting together solid starts, as he did his entire career before 2021 and 2022. He faced the Brewers four times last year, a couple of those outings were good, a couple not (overall 6.11 ERA, 1.585 WHIP).

Jesse Winker is the Brewer who hits Kyle best: 10-for-26 (.385), three doubles, a home run. Christian Yelich has homered off him twice in 44 career at-bats.

Old friend Wade Miley, who pitched in nine games for the Cubs last year (seems longer ago than that, right?) has spent some time on the IL with Milwaukee, as he did last year with the Cubs. This is his second tour with the Brewers (also in 2018).

He faced the Cubs five times in 2021 while with the Reds, but most of those guys are gone now. No current Cub has more than nine career AB against Miley.

He missed a month with a shoulder strain; he’s been pretty good since returning but hasn’t thrown more than 77 pitches in any of those three starts, so he could be pitch-limited again today.

