Cub Tracks can’t win for losing

Scoring early and often is a pretty good recipe for success in Major League Baseball. The Cubs deployed that principle and Drew Smyly held the Brewers down, though they did get crooked in the third. He was having a tough time, though. As were the Cubs. The lead wouldn’t last for long.

Tuck is 2-for-2 with 2 RBI! pic.twitter.com/qJWElNlxHp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 3, 2023

In the end, it wasn’t to be. And it was ugly.

Final | Brewers 8, Cubs 6



Cubs blow a six-run lead. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) July 3, 2023

Nick Madrigal has a hammy. He’s day-to-day. Do better, Cubs.

