Filed under: Chicago Cubs game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Tuesday 7/4, 3:10 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Jul 4, 2023, 4:40pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Tuesday 7/4, 3:10 CT Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images —— In This Stream Cubs vs. Brewers Tuesday 7/4 game threads Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Tuesday 7/4, 3:10 CT First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Brewers, Tuesday 7/4, 3:10 CT View all 3 stories More From Bleed Cubbie Blue Brewers 8, Cubs 6: The worst game of the year Minor League Wrap: Iowa hangs on to beat Omaha, 7-6. BCB After Dark: Missing a star Cub Tracks can’t win for losing Minor League Wrap: Mervis’ HR leads Iowa to doubleheader split Guardians 8, Cubs 6: It’s getting late early Loading comments...
Loading comments...