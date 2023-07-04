Cubs roster moves: Patrick Wisdom activated from injured list, Daniel Palencia called up

The Cubs acquired hard-throwing righthander Daniel Palencia from the Athletics two summers ago (along with Greg Deichmann) for Andrew Chafin.

Today, that deal will have a major league impact as Palencia has been called up from Triple-A Iowa to begin his MLB career.

Truth be told, Palencia’s overall numbers don’t look all that good. He’s posted a 6.83 ERA and 1.379 WHIP in 18 games (five starts) combined between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this year. All of the starts came in Double-A and he’s been exclusively a reliever at Iowa. Of the 13 relief appearances, nine were scoreless, but he gave up a lot of runs in three of the other four.

Hopefully, his results will be better at the big-league level.

To make room for Palencia on the 26-man roster, Hayden Wesneski has been optioned back to Triple-A Iowa, and to make room for Palencia on the 40-man roster, Brad Boxberger has been moved to the 60-day injured list.

In another roster move today, the Cubs placed Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury. That was suffered during Monday’s game in Milwaukee. To replace Madrigal on the active roster, the Cubs activated third baseman Patrick Wisdom from the injured list. He’d had a wrist problem. Hopefully that was the reason for his rough performance before his IL stint — in his last 11 games before the IL placement, Wisdom was 2-for-33 (,061) with 16 strikeouts. He went 2-for-10 with a double and a home run in three rehab assignment games for Iowa.

So, the Chicago Cubs will look a bit different beginning today. Best of luck to Palencia on his MLB debut, and here’s hoping Wisdom begins hitting home runs again.