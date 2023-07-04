Cubs 7, Brewers 6: The Professor held class, then the game got wacky

Before you ask, yes, I had to rewrite the lead to this recap several times. But since the Cubs wound up winning, I’m going to go back to the original lead — and you’ll just have to follow along for the exciting ending, a Cubs victory.

Kyle Hendricks is the Cubs’ best starter right now.

He held an advanced class in weak contact again in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon, but in the end the Cubs had to come back in the 11th inning after blowing another lead and hold on for a 7-6 victory, ending a three-game losing streak.

The Cubs began the scoring in the second inning. Seiya Suzuki led off with a triple, and two outs later Yan Gomes doubled him in [VIDEO].

They added one more in the third on Dansby Swanson’s 10th home run of the season [VIDEO].

Hendricks, as he often does, helped himself defensively. Here’s a nice snag in the bottom of the second [VIDEO].

It’s somewhat surprising, as good a fielder as Hendricks is, that he’s never won a Gold Glove.

Hendricks allowed no hits through the first four innings, helped out by more good defense, this time from Nico Hoerner [VIDEO].

Then the Cubs added a pair to their lead in the top of the fifth. Ian Happ led off with a single and took third on a double by Christopher Morel. This fly ball by Trey Mancini scored Happ [VIDEO].

That was a weird play. The fly ball to center wasn’t that deep, but Joey Wiemer threw to third instead of the plate. He might not have gotten Happ, but that was an odd choice.

The Cubs’ lead became 4-0 on this single by Bellinger [VIDEO].

The Brewers broke through against Hendricks for a run in the fifth, and then... well, in my view Kyle should have been out of the inning on this play in the sixth [VIDEO].

Look at where William Contreras is running! He’s WAY out of the baseline and should have been called out. On the Marquee broadcast, Joe Girardi said that play should be reviewable and he’s right.

But it wasn’t, and the umpires didn’t call it, and a run scored. Miguel Amaya’s throw got away at first base for an error, and so the run was unearned.

Hendricks’ last seven starts: 2.28 ERA, 0.854 WHIP, .185 opponents BA, the Cubs have won five of the seven games. He’s just been outstanding. Here are the numbers behind Kyle’s outing [VIDEO].

Julian Merryweather relieved Hendricks in the seventh and, as is his norm, issued a walk. But he also struck out a pair and didn’t allow a run.

The Cubs added a couple of welcome insurance runs in the eighth. Mancini and Bellinger singled with one out. Patrick Wisdom was sent up to pinch-hit and was called out on strikes on a very close pitch.

Amaya then doubled in both runners [VIDEO].

Mark Leiter Jr. put two Brewers on base in the eighth, and Adbert Alzolay was summoned to face Willy Adames. Adames doubled in a pair to make it 6-4, but Alzolay then struck out Owen Miller to end the inning.

Unfortunately, Adbert couldn’t hold the lead. The first two Brewers got hits in the ninth. After a strikeout, Christian Yelich drove in a run and Alzolay hit Jesse Winker to load the bases. A sacrifice fly tied the game, which then went to extras.

In the top of the 10th, Seiya Suzuki walked, putting runners on first and second. Jared Young hit the ball hard — right at Adames, who turned it into a double play, and the Cubs failed to score in the inning.

In the bottom of the 10th, Daniel Palencia entered to make his MLB debut. Adames flied to right for the first out. Miller singled, and Andruw Monasterio, the placed runner, tried to score.

Then this happened [VIDEO].

The Brewers challenged both calls, the call at the plate for lane blocking, and the call at second for... well, I’m not quite sure, it was clear that Miller came off the base. After a lengthy review, both calls were confirmed, and the Cubs had a very unusual double play to end the inning.

In the top of the 11th, Bellinger was the placed runner. He went to third on a wild pitch with two out and scored on this hit by Hoerner [VIDEO].

So, the Cubs took that 7-6 lead to the bottom of the 11th. Palencia remained in the game, having thrown only seven pitches in the 10th.

He retired the first batter on a comebacker, and then this happened [VIDEO].

Two game-saving double plays at the plate within two innings... wow. That could give this team a real lift. Palencia winds up recording six outs by facing only four batters, and gets the win in his major-league debut. Bet he’ll be telling that story for a while.

It wasn’t pretty... but a win is a win. Right?

The Cubs will go for two in a row over the Brewers Wednesday evening in the only night game of this four-game set, and I feel pretty good about the Cubs’ chances with Justin Steele on the mound. Adrian Houser will go for Milwaukee. Game time is 7:10 p.m. CT and TV coverage will be via Marquee Sports Network.