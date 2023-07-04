Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 4

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs desecrated the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 3-2.

Adrian Sampson allowed just one hit in four innings of a rehab assignment. Unfortunately, that one hit was a solo home run by Gilberto Celestino in the second inning. Still, it was a strong outing for Sampson, giving up just the one run on one hit and one walk. He struck out two.

Caleb Kilian pitched the next 4.1 innings and got the win. Kilian also gave up just one hit, and his was only a double so there were no runs. Kilian struck out three and walked no one.

Jeremiah Estrada picked up the save, but it wasn’t easy. Estrada allowed a solo home run and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. But Estrada did strike out the other two batters he faced.

First baseman Edwin Ríos hit a two-run home run in the third inning that broke a 1-1 tie. It was Ríos’ third home run for Iowa. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Iowa’s other run came on a first-inning double by DH Matt Mervis. It was one of two doubles Mervis hit in a 2 for 3 game. He also walked once.

Here’s Ríos’ home run. It went 480 feet.

Edwin Ríos goes 480 feet to give us the lead pic.twitter.com/6EzBrhWFNa — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 5, 2023

And check out this double-play started by Luis Vázquez.

Vázquez ➡️ Alcántara ➡️ Ríos is good for your @GreatClips Clip of the Game! pic.twitter.com/PKAehgVshA — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 5, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were colonized by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 9-8.

Richard Gallardo started and took the loss after he was clobbered for eight runs on six hits over 4.1 innings. Three of the eight runs allowed were unearned. Gallardo walked three and struck out three.

Right fielder Owen Caissie hit a solo home run in the first inning, his 14th of the year. Caissie went 2 for 4 with a walk.

But he was outdone by third baseman BJ Murray Jr., who hit two home runs before his trip to the Futures Game this upcoming weekend. Murray’s first home run was a solo home run in the second inning and his second one was a three-run home run in the third. Murray was 2 for 5 with the four runs batted in.

Shortstop Levi Jordan was 2 for 4 with a walk and one run scored.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were beaten by the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 9-5.

The loss wasn’t the fault of starter Brandon Birdsell, who turned in a strong start of just one run on three hits over six innings. Birdsell walked one and struck out two.

Angel Gonzalez’s second appearance in High-A was one he’d like to forget. Gonzalez took the loss after he was hammered for five runs, four earned, on three hits in the top of the ninth inning. He recorded just one out. One of those hits was a three-run home run. Gonzalez walked one, hit one batter and did not strike anyone out.

Right fielder Felix Stevens hit a solo home run in the third inning. It was Stevens’ 16th home run this year and third with South Bend. Stevens went 1 for 4.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI single.

Shortstop Kevin Made went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Alexander Canario played the entire game at DH in a rehab appearance. He went 2 for 4 with two RBI—one on each single.

Stevens’ home run. “Just” 473 feet.

Another day, another Felix Stevens @hoosierlottery home run!#SBCubs lead 1-0 in bottom 3. pic.twitter.com/lCUelvpzUO — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) July 4, 2023

A single by Ballesteros.

Moises Ballesteros adds to the #SBCubs lead!

Now Top of the 5th

Cubs 4, Chiefs 1. pic.twitter.com/yPq0MTlITN — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) July 5, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were stung by the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 4-3.

Grant Kipp started and took the loss. He allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits over five innings. Kipp struck out five and walked no one.

Brailyn Marquez made his first appearance in Myrtle Beach since 2019 in the seventh inning. He pitched one scoreless inning and struck out two and walked one.

All three Pelicans runs came on home runs. Left fielder Parker Chavers hit a two-run home run in the second inning. It was Chavers’ eighth home run this year. He was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Third baseman Juan Mora hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth. He was 1 for 4. Mora now has three home runs this year.

ACL Cubs

Beat the Mariners, 6-3.