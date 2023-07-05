Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Wednesday 7/5, 7:10 CT

Wednesday notes...

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Until Tuesday, the Cubs had never won an extra-inning game that ended with an outfielder catching a fly and throwing a runner out at home — or any other base. The only previous double play started by a Cubs outfielder in extras for the final two outs was on Sept. 8, 1938, in a 7-4 win at St. Louis. Augie Galan caught a fly, then threw to second baseman Billy Herman, whose relay to first baseman Ripper Collins doubled off a runner there. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

The previous six:

Aug. 13, 1919, at Brooklyn: Runner from second out at home on a single (2-2 in 12th)

Sept. 15, 1932 at New York: Tying run had scored on double, runner from first out at home (5-5 in 10th)

June 6, 1934, at St. Louis: Runner from first out at home on double (6-6 in 12th)

July 31, 1935 at Pittsburgh: Tying run had scored on triple, batter out trying for inside-the-park home run (5-5 in 10th)

July 7, 1939, at Pittsburgh: Runner from second out at home on single (4-4 in 10th)

Aug. 9, 2010 at San Francisco: Runner from first out at home on double (3-3 in 10th)

(Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

HOT: Cody Belinger, last eight games since June 27: .419/.441/.484 (13-for-31), two doubles, six runs scored, only four strikeouts.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Adrian Houser, RHP

Justin Steele's All-Star selection is richly deserved, as he's been one of the best pitchers in MLB this year.

He has started once vs. the Brewers this year, April 1 at Wrigley Field, and threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight. (Unfortunately, the bullpen blew that game.)

More of that, please. (Well, not the bullpen blowing the game part.)

Adrian Houser missed the first month of 2023 with a groin injury. Since his return, he’s been mostly good, with only a couple of bad starts thrown in.

In his last start, June 29 vs. the Mets, he threw six innings and allowed two runs.

Ian Happ and Tucker Barnhart are both 3-for-10 vs. Houser.

