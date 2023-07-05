Baseball history unpacked, July 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Pat Wright, Ward Miller, Buck Freeman, Dave Lemonds, Gary Matthews, Rich Gossage HOF*, Tim Worrell, Bo Porter.

Today in history:

- Spam, the luncheon meat, is first introduced into the market by the Hormel Foods Corporation. 1971 - 26th amendment to the US constitution certified (reduces voting age to 18).

