Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview, Thursday 7/6, 1:10 CT

WINNING THE CLOSE ONES: Wednesday night’s ninth-inning rally gave the Cubs back-to-back wins by one run for just the second time this season. They beat the Rays at home, 1-0 and 2-1, on May 29-30. They broke a tie at 1 in the sixth inning of the second game on a two-out, first-pitch RBI single by Mike Tauchman. A 4-3 loss to the Rays the next day is their only defeat during their current run of one-run success. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Cubs hitters have had at least one walk in each of the team’s last 61 games since April 28. The last longer Cubs walk streak was a 106-game run from July 22, 2019-September 8, 2020. HE’S HOT: Cody Bellinger’s two hits Wednesday gave him an 11-game hitting streak, just one game short of his career high set in 2019. In those 11 games he is batting .415/.432/.463 (17-for-41) with two doubles and only four strikeouts. He hasn’t homered since April 30 (125 plate appearances), but I feel like those are coming soon.

Cubs lineup:

Brewers lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Freddy Peralta, RHP

Marcus Stroman’s last start, last Saturday vs. the Guardians. wasn’t as bad as his line (5⅔ innings, five runs) looked. A couple of key outs and it would have been much better.

He threw six shutout innings against the Brewers on Opening Day, March 30. Another one of those this afternoon would be most welcome.

Freddy Peralta is having a rough year, as his ERA hasn’t been under 4.00 since mid-May. Last nine starts: 5.87 ERA, 1.391 WHIP, 11 home runs in 46 innings.

In his last start against the Cubs, August 26, 2022 in Milwaukee, he threw six no-hit innings. That was during one of the Cubs’ worst stretches of the season.

Again, Tucker Barnhart is a top hitter vs. Peralta: 5-for-17 (.294) with two doubles and a home run.

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball.

