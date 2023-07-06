 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks comes from behind

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week, plus bleeding-edge science and a musical selection each day. Matt Mervis is the canary and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Daniel Palencia is a great story, and Cub Tracks approves. Matt Mervis isn’t exactly challenged at Triple-A but he’s still there, for now. The Cubs look sell or stand pat, they say buy.

I will believe it when I see it. Sign Stroman and Bellinger for starters. Teams around the league are DFAing unproductive players. I can think of a few more Cubs that need a change of scenery.

In the meantime, the Cubs played, and Justin Steele started. There’s still baseball to be played. Offensive futility again, alas, wasting another fine effort by the man of Steele. The umpiring didn’t help. I think the Brewers should be required to at least throw strikes, but what do I know?

But... holy clutch, Mike Tauchman! Right on! NICOOOOOOOOO!

All of a sudden, things look better. Oh hell yeah!

Get ready for the Stro’ Show!

Song of the Day:

Food for Thought:

