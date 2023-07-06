Cub Tracks comes from behind

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Daniel Palencia is a great story, and Cub Tracks approves. Matt Mervis isn’t exactly challenged at Triple-A but he’s still there, for now. The Cubs look sell or stand pat, they say buy.
I will believe it when I see it. Sign Stroman and Bellinger for starters. Teams around the league are DFAing unproductive players. I can think of a few more Cubs that need a change of scenery.
In the meantime, the Cubs played, and Justin Steele started. There’s still baseball to be played. Offensive futility again, alas, wasting another fine effort by the man of Steele. The umpiring didn’t help. I think the Brewers should be required to at least throw strikes, but what do I know?
Justin Steele tosses another quality start. pic.twitter.com/gKnT0DMWoT— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2023
But... holy clutch, Mike Tauchman! Right on! NICOOOOOOOOO!
All of a sudden, things look better. Oh hell yeah!
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2023
Final: #Cubs 4, Brewers 3. pic.twitter.com/HS9Wkkkp8y
Get ready for the Stro’ Show!
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Another day, another one-run win for the @IowaCubs.— Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen2) July 6, 2023
A 3-2 winner puts the I-Cubs a season-high 17 games over .500 this year.
Luis Vazquez and Nelson Velazquez with the big hits. Riley Thompson, Rowan Wick, Brendon Little and Manny Rodriguez with the big outs.
Fun team.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Jed Hoyer still wants to buy, needs team to justify it. There really are only so many stories. Sahadev Sharma started it {$}.
- MLB.com*: Which pitcher should start All-Star Game for NL? There are really only two choices as far as I’m concerned.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): With a wild finish, Cubs figure out how to win ‘messy game’. “We needed a win. Yeah, we needed a win,” Cubs left fielder Ian Happ said. Andy Martinez has more. Maddie Lee has some, too. Sahadev Sharma turns on the fireworks {$}.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): ‘Roofgate’ adds another layer of intrigue to Chicago Cubs’ rivalry with Milwaukee Brewers. Here’s what the rules — and David Ross — say. “The Cubs and Brewers have had debates over perceived gamesmanship on stadium issues before.” Brewer response.
- Rich Rovito (AP*): Cubs manager David Ross rips umpire and criticizes decision to close roof in Milwaukee. “There were so many things today that I thought weren’t good,” he said. “I’ve got terrible language today. I apologize.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): One of One: Pulling trading cards with Cubs pitchers Justin Steele and Michael Rucker. “The Cubs’ hurlers went through some old packages in their childhood homes and discovered boxes filled with trading cards from their younger days.”
- 670 The Score*: Tommy Hottovy: Cubs working on mechanics, grip changes with struggling Jameson Taillon in effort to regain better pitch shapes. “Usually when things aren’t going well, you start pressing a little bit.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Hayden Wesneski optioned to stretch for rotation. “... while Jameson Taillon continues to struggle, the organization is now looking to get Wesneski back into a starting spot.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia delivers big time in major-league debut. “Palencia has been lauded for his electric fastball that can touch triple digits.” Brett Taylor has more on this.
- Rick Morrissey (Chicago Sun-Times*): The Shohei Ohtani chase will be a test of what the Rickettses think of the future and of Cubs fans. Imagine if Ohtani had chosen the Cubs instead of the Angels. It almost happened. “The superstar wants a lot of money and a lot of winning.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Let’s check in on Matt Mervis’ second stint at Triple-A this season. “... the underlying performance was probably never as bad as the results made it seem.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Dansby Swanson more than worthy of ASG nod, saying otherwise is foolish. “... you can craft a very convincing argument that Swanson is actually the best shortstop in the National League...”
Song of the Day:
Food for Thought:
Scientists found nothing, so what was it?https://t.co/HaoyMGGxMr— IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 5, 2023
July 5, 2023
Didn't know about mine spiders? Let's change that.https://t.co/k7B7CdhlIb— IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 5, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...