Cub Tracks comes from behind

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Daniel Palencia is a great story, and Cub Tracks approves. Matt Mervis isn’t exactly challenged at Triple-A but he’s still there, for now. The Cubs look sell or stand pat, they say buy.

I will believe it when I see it. Sign Stroman and Bellinger for starters. Teams around the league are DFAing unproductive players. I can think of a few more Cubs that need a change of scenery.

In the meantime, the Cubs played, and Justin Steele started. There’s still baseball to be played. Offensive futility again, alas, wasting another fine effort by the man of Steele. The umpiring didn’t help. I think the Brewers should be required to at least throw strikes, but what do I know?

Justin Steele tosses another quality start. pic.twitter.com/gKnT0DMWoT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 6, 2023

But... holy clutch, Mike Tauchman! Right on! NICOOOOOOOOO!

All of a sudden, things look better. Oh hell yeah!

Get ready for the Stro’ Show!

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Another day, another one-run win for the @IowaCubs.



A 3-2 winner puts the I-Cubs a season-high 17 games over .500 this year.



Luis Vazquez and Nelson Velazquez with the big hits. Riley Thompson, Rowan Wick, Brendon Little and Manny Rodriguez with the big outs.



Fun team. — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen2) July 6, 2023

Song of the Day:

Food for Thought:

Scientists found nothing, so what was it?https://t.co/HaoyMGGxMr — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 5, 2023

Didn't know about mine spiders? Let's change that.https://t.co/k7B7CdhlIb — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 5, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!