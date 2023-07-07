Baseball history unpacked, July 7

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Tom Browning* waves his hat to the crowd.

Cubs birthdays: Willard Mains, George Moriarty, Billy Herman HOF, Franmil Reyes. Also notable: Satchel Paige HOF.

Today in history:

1456 - A retrial verdict acquits Joan of Arc of heresy 25 years after her death.

- A retrial verdict acquits Joan of Arc of heresy 25 years after her death. 1534 - First act of trade between the French and Amerindians when Jacques Cartier trades items with Micmacs at Chaleur Bay.

- First act of trade between the French and Amerindians when Jacques Cartier trades items with Micmacs at Chaleur Bay. 1550 - Traditional date Chocolate thought to have been introduced to Europe.

- Traditional date Chocolate thought to have been introduced to Europe. 1912 - American athlete Jim Thorpe wins four of five events to win the Pentathlon gold medal at the Stockholm Olympics, medal stripped 1913 (played pro baseball), reinstated 1982.

- American athlete Jim Thorpe wins four of five events to win the Pentathlon gold medal at the Stockholm Olympics, medal stripped 1913 (played pro baseball), reinstated 1982. 1928 - Sliced bread sold for the first time by the Chillicothe Baking Company, Missouri, using a machine invented by Otto Frederick Rohwedder. Described as the greatest forward step in the baking industry since bread was wrapped.

- Sliced bread sold for the first time by the Chillicothe Baking Company, Missouri, using a machine invented by Otto Frederick Rohwedder. Described as the greatest forward step in the baking industry since bread was wrapped. 1947 - Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident.

