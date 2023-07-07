Outside The Confines: We were on an (All-Star) break!

It’s the last Friday before the halfway mark of the season hits. With that in mind, and so-called experts predicting the award winners already, let’s have a little fun and try to predict some of the biggest stories of the second half.

I think the Luis Arraez .400 story will go on until at least early September, and I honestly hope he achieves it. Shohei Ohtani currently has 31 home runs this season. Aaron Judge didn’t get to the 31 mark until AFTER the All-Star break last year. I anticipate we start seeing some real heat over those homers in the second half. Could Ohtani surpass Judge? Will the Orioles surpass the Rays and stage one of the best underdog season coups in AL East history? Which manager will get fired first and why will it be someone completely unexpected like Bud Black? Does Shohei Ohtani get traded at the deadline?

We have a lot to look forward to in the second half, friends, give me your best pitch for the big story that we’ll be linking to in the later half of the season.

Let’s get into today’s links!

I appreciate this type of pettiness.

Nats had the umpires check Elly De La Cruz’s bat to make sure it was legal, in the 5th inning he homered and told them to check it again pic.twitter.com/45qGkmCTMA — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) July 6, 2023

Major League Baseball has announced Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the rest of the season for violating the league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. pic.twitter.com/SfKNZiLWo2 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 5, 2023

most HR in age-21 season or younger, AL/NL catchers:



1969 Johnny Bench: 26

2023 Francisco Alvarez: 16

1973 Darrell Porter: 16

1968 Johnny Bench: 15



(min 50% games at C) https://t.co/zCYTsG6ilH — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 7, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.