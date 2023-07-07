Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 7

The Futures Game will be played tomorrow evening at 6pm Central. Cubs prospects Pete Crow-Armstrong and BJ Murray Jr. will participate on the National League team. The game will be streamed on Peacock and the audio call will be on SiriusXM.

Other than a passed ball in the Iowa game, every full-season run scored on a home run tonight.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 4-1.

Hayden Wesneski gave the I-Cubs a strong three innings to start the game. He allowed no runs on two hits and a walk. Wesneski struck out six.

Chris Clarke took the loss. Clarke loaded the bases in the sixth inning, but managed to pitch out of the jam with no runs scoring. But the first three batters of the seventh inning reached on him and they all came around to score after Bailey Horn relieved him. Clarke’s final line was three runs on four hits and two walks over 1+ innings. He struck out one.

The I-Cubs got on base a lot, but they couldn’t score off former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, who threw 5.2 innings.

DH Yonathan Perlaza went 2 for 4 with a walk.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies dethroned the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 5-4.

Starter DJ Herz bounced back from his last start to earn his first win of the year. He allowed just one run on five hits over five innings. The run scored on a third-inning solo home run by Bryan Ramos. Herz showed some of his best control of the year, striking out six and walking just one.

Danis Correa threw the top of the ninth and got the save by striking out all three batters he faced. Two of them were swinging.

All five Smokies runs came on two fourth inning home runs. DH Haydn McGeary gave the Smokies a 2-1 lead with a two-run home run. It was 12th home run overall and ninth with the Smokies. McGeary was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Four batters later, center fielder Jordan Nwogu crushed a three-run home run to make it 5-1. It was Nwogu’s ninth home run this season. He was 1 for 3.

Left fielder Cole Roederer was 2 for 4 with a double. He scored on McGeary’s homer.

McGeary’s home run.

Haydn McGeary hammers one out to put the Smokies on the board and take the lead! @haydnm35 #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/iSJZdzEt0V — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 8, 2023

Nwogu’s home run.

Jordan Nwogu breaks it wide open with a 3-run shot in the bottom of the 4th! @jgnwogu42 #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/mzcKtL5Tqa — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 8, 2023

Correa slams the door.

Danis Correa strikes out the side to end the game and close out a Smokies victory! #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere #Cubs #SmokiesBaseball pic.twitter.com/DM6f2H5alG — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) July 8, 2023

South Bend Cubs

Two home runs by Kevin Alcántara weren’t enough as the South Bend Cubs were caught hibernating by the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 12-5.

Starter Connor Noland struggled, allowing five runs on nine hits over six innings. He struck out two, walked two and hit one batter.

The loss, however, went to Chase Watkins. Watkins allowed just one run on two hits over two innings. One of those two hits was a home run, however. Watkins struck out two and walked no one.

The Chiefs plated six runs, four earned, off Angel Gonzalez in the top of the ninth to turn a close game into a rout.

Center fielder Alcántara had a huge game, driving in all five South Bend runs on two home runs. The first home run was a solo line drive in the second inning and the second one was a majestic grand slam to dead center field in the fifth. Alcántara was 2 for 5. The Jaguar now has nine home runs this season.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango went 3 for 4 with a double.

Second baseman James Triantos was 2 for 5 and scored one run.

Alcántara’s two home runs and two great catches in center.

The Jaguar had 2 homers, including a grand slam, and 2 leaping catches up against the wall‼️



12-game hit streak, 16-game on-base streak. Bow down to Kevin Alcántara. pic.twitter.com/ZeEx4qTiCe — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) July 8, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans took the sting away from the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 5-4.

Nick Hull made it through 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits. Hull walked two, hit one batter and struck out five.

Scarlyn Lebron relieved Hull and allowed an inherited runner to score on a wild pitch. But he did not give up a baserunner over his 1.2 innings and he got the win. Lebron struck out one.

Brailyn Marquez got a hold, although he gave up one unearned run on one hit over 1.1 innings. Marquez struck out two and walked one.

Scott Kobos retired all five batters he faced for the save. He struck out the last four.

Third baseman Pedro Ramirez hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, his second home run of the year. Ramirez went 1 for 4.

DH Parker Chavers added a much-needed insurance run with a solo home run in the sixth. It was his ninth of the year. Chavers was 2 for 4.

Right fielder Rafael Morel was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He scored on the Ramirez slam.

ACL Cubs

Tied with the Athletics, 2-2 in the seventh.