Cub Tracks’ one of a kind

The narrative these days is all about wins/losses versus buying/selling. It’s going to be that way for a month, and then there will be recriminations.
Nick Burdi is throwing a bullpen. He’s probably not real close to being back but it’s a step in the right direction. I’ll have a player profile of Burdi this week.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2023
Final: #Cubs 3, Yankees 0. pic.twitter.com/GxddYYIFld
Speaking of recriminations, the Cubs, behind Jameson Taillon, faced the Yankees, with Carlos Rodon making his season debut. Taillon looked good. Let’s hope he’s turned the corner.
Eight innings of one-hit, shutout ball from Jamo!@JTaillon50 pic.twitter.com/szepNd7icI— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2023
Belli in the Bronx and Rossy on the call! pic.twitter.com/ZbHuZ0ue9J— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 7, 2023
Nico Hoerner has been so good w/RISP this season— CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) July 8, 2023
pic.twitter.com/LuQMhczGb3
P-Wizzy plates Belli with an RBI double! pic.twitter.com/y6Kb9xQtnu— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2023
The Cubs just defeated the Yankees to win their first-ever game at Yankee Stadium— ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2023
(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/6enLANcy78
6 MLB pitchers have gone 7.2+IP this season and allowed 1 hit or less.— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 8, 2023
4 of those pitchers are on the @Cubs. pic.twitter.com/TMitw9KgDS
- Ronald Blum (AP*): Cubs get 1st win in Bronx as Taillon outpitches Yankees’ Rodón in 3-0 victory. “He struck out four, set his season high for innings and didn’t allow a runner past first base in his first victory since June 13.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Quantifying hope: Cubs’ odds drop to 9%, selling at deadline still not foregone conclusion. “... it’s not as simple as selling everything if they don’t string together a bunch of wins here.”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs might soon be sellers, but is anyone buying that they shouldn’t have been better? “Either way, the next phone call Jed Hoyer makes could be one that sends Cubs fans spiraling into wait-’til-next-year misery.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger understand the Cubs face big decisions. “While the “Last Dance” emotions overwhelmed the 2021 team, the Cubs feel like this is the start of something.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Stroman opts to not pitch in All-Star Game, prioritizing rest. “I’m definitely looking forward to having a little bit of a break — kind of just reset my energy, clear my mind and have a good second half.” More from Andy Martinez. “I want my players healthy when they get back,” manager David Ross said.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Time to give first base back to Matt Mervis. “There is nothing left for the first base prospect to prove at the Triple-A level.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Let’s talk about Cody Bellinger’s 12-game hitting streak and the importance of power. “... Bellinger notched 15 singles, but just 2 doubles, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson will not play in All-Star Game. “... he is recovering from a left heel contusion.”
- Eric Longenhagen and Tess Taruskin (Fangraphs*): Chicago Cubs top 52 prospects. “Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as our own observations.”
- Chicago Tribune*: 2023 MLB draft: The Cubs and White Sox each have 20 picks. Here’s what to know about the 3-day event. “This is the first year MLB utilized a draft lottery to determine selection order.”
- Richard Roeper (Chicago Sun-Times*): Inspirational Negro Leagues documentary recalls greats who endured hardship but played with passion. “Interviews, photos and newsreel clips inform ‘The League,’ which stands with the best chronicles of baseball integration.”
