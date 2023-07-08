Cub Tracks’ one of a kind

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The narrative these days is all about wins/losses versus buying/selling. It’s going to be that way for a month, and then there will be recriminations.

Nick Burdi is throwing a bullpen. He’s probably not real close to being back but it’s a step in the right direction. I’ll have a player profile of Burdi this week.

Speaking of recriminations, the Cubs, behind Jameson Taillon, faced the Yankees, with Carlos Rodon making his season debut. Taillon looked good. Let’s hope he’s turned the corner.

Eight innings of one-hit, shutout ball from Jamo!@JTaillon50 pic.twitter.com/szepNd7icI — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2023

Belli in the Bronx and Rossy on the call! pic.twitter.com/ZbHuZ0ue9J — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 7, 2023

Nico Hoerner has been so good w/RISP this season



pic.twitter.com/LuQMhczGb3 — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) July 8, 2023

P-Wizzy plates Belli with an RBI double! pic.twitter.com/y6Kb9xQtnu — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2023

The Cubs just defeated the Yankees to win their first-ever game at Yankee Stadium



(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/6enLANcy78 — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2023

6 MLB pitchers have gone 7.2+IP this season and allowed 1 hit or less.



4 of those pitchers are on the @Cubs. pic.twitter.com/TMitw9KgDS — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 8, 2023

