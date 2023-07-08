Cubs roster move: Dansby Swanson to injured list, Miles Mastrobuoni recalled

Dansby Swanson suffered a bruised left heel in Tuesday’s game against the Brewers in Milwaukee, and hasn’t played since.

Saturday, the Cubs placed Swanson on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 6, and recalled infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa. The retro move means Swanson will be eligible to return for the final game of the Red Sox series July 16 at Wrigley Field.

Here’s the play where the heel injury happened [VIDEO].

Swanson is batting .258/.343/.409 (84-for-325) this season with 10 home runs in 83 games. Hopefully he won’t miss more than the 10 days.

Mastrobuoni has absolutely crushed the ball at Iowa. batting .305/.477/.451 (25-for-82) in 26 games with eight doubles, two triples and seven stolen bases. That has not translated to MLB success. With the Cubs this year he is just 9-for-62 (.154) with nine walks. He’ll be in today’s lineup against the Yankees at third base. Hopefully he can improve those MLB numbers.

A reminder, today’s game preview will post at 10:30 a.m. CT.