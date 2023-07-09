 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Yankees, Sunday 7/9, 12:35 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Kyle.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Yankees Sunday 7/9 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...