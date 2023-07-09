Cub Tracks votes for none of the above

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

This game always was going to be the hardest for the Cubs to win whether on paper or grass and dirt, and they didn’t. Gerrit Cole was his usual self and so was Giancarlo ‘Mike’ Stanton. Montgomery Brewster Drew Smyly pitched badly, but, had his mound opponent been someone else, he might have won. He’s been a rock in the Cubs’ rotation so far this year — it’s just that paper covered rock this time. The day was not without highlights:

Tauchman sends one deep! pic.twitter.com/d4Z4tgbMlq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2023

The Cubs’ rotation is good, you know. It really is:

6 MLB pitchers have gone 7.2+IP this season and allowed 1 hit or less.



4 of those pitchers are on the @Cubs. pic.twitter.com/TMitw9KgDS — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 8, 2023

I want them to stand more or less pat at the deadline. Maybe do some minor housekeeping. It’s not a popular road but I see enough of the base of a really good team with just a couple of moves in the right directions and a couple of contract-tenderings. We’ll see how the money feels, and await developments.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Speaking of developments:

PCA in the leadoff spot! https://t.co/xrOAlkEGml — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2023

PCA and BJ Murray Jr. have arrived in Seattle!



Who’s tuning in to the #FuturesGame tonight? pic.twitter.com/Qu7nmwTTpP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 8, 2023

The Futures Game was on Peacock at 7 p.m. CT. I watched it while I was barbecuing. Good times. I hope you saw it, too.

Song of the Day:

Food for Thought:

UV light can make all sorts of things glow, from raves to research, which can make for some fascinating – and sometimes gross – revelations.https://t.co/VTtmq0Q3zW — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 8, 2023

What happens if you keep digging?https://t.co/b56rHoFVlN — IFLScience (@IFLScience) July 7, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!