2023 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 88

As promised, I’m going to do a bare-bones version of Heroes and Goats while Thomas Smith is away. You’ll have to wait for his return for his specific analysis and the H&G leaderboards, but in the meantime, here’s the Fangraphs WPA chart, the three Heroes, the three Goats, and a Player of the Game poll.
Game 88, July 8: Yankees 6, Cubs 3
Reminder: Heroes and Goats are determined by WPA scores and are in no way subjective.
THREE HEROES:
Superhero: Miles Mastrobuoni (.066). 2-for-3, double, two runs scored
Hero: Javier Assad (.013). 3 IP, no hits, no runs, two strikeouts
Sidekick: Christopher Morel (.002). 0-for-2, walk
All the other Cubs had negative WPA scores.
THREE GOATS:
Billy Goat: Drew Smyly (-.252). 4 IP, six hits, four walks, four runs
Goat: Trey Mancini (-.073). 0-for-3
Kid: Michael Rucker (-.066). 1 IP, two hits, two runs, HR
WPA Play of the Game: With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the third, Harrison Bader doubled in two runs for the Yankees. (.130)
Cubs Play of the Game: Miles Mastrobuoni doubled to right leading off the top of the third. (.066)
