Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: July 9

For your information, the minor leagues are taking the All-Star Break off this year. So there will be no Minor League Wrap again until Friday.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were condemned by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 20-4.

Ben Brown struggled badly with his control today and it cost him. He allowed a home run to the first batter of the game and things didn’t get much better after that. Brown didn’t make it out of the second inning after he walked four of the first five batters of the frame. Brown’s final line was six runs on one hit and five walks over 1.1 innings. Brown struck out three.

Adrian Sampson got hammered for six runs on five hits and a walk over a 1.2 inning rehab appearance. Sampson struck out one.

DH Yonathan Perlaza hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Perlaza went 1 for 4 with a walk.

Iowa managed just three hits today.

Perlaza’s home run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies usurped the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 7-1.

Starter Chris Kachmar only went three innings, but they were three good innings as he gave up no runs and just one hit. Kachmar struck out three and walked no one.

Because Kachmar didn’t go five, the win went to Luke Little, who pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Little gave up just one hit and issued one walk. He struck out four.

Left fielder Cole Roederer stayed hot, hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning. It was Roederer’s fourth home run in just eight games in July and his seventh overall. Roederer was 1 for 4.

Second baseman Scott McKeon hit a three-run double in the second inning and then later scored on a wild pitch. McKeon was 1 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were extinguished by the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals), 6-3.

Starter Brody McCullough got rocked for five runs on five hits, including two home runs, over three innings. McCullough walked two and struck out two.

Most of South Bend’s offense came from third baseman Luis Verdugo. Verdugo was 3 for 3 with two doubles and a solo home run, his first of the season. Verdugo had two runs batted in.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans bleached the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 7-1.

Starter Luis Rujano allowed a solo home run in the third inning and that was the only run that the Pelicans pitching staff would allow. The final line on Rujano was one run on two hits over three innings. He walked three and struck out five.

Koen Moreno relieved Rujano and got the win with 3.2 innings of scoreless relief. Moreno allowed just one hit. He walked two and struck out another five batters.

Jozhan Oquendo got ejected from this game without throwing a pitch for a foreign substance violation.

All seven Pelicans runs in this game came via the home run.

DH Malcom Quintero hit his first home run of the year with the bases empty in the fourth inning. Quintero went 1 for 2 with two walks. He scored twice.

Yesterday, first baseman Reivaj Garcia hit his first home run of the year. Today, he hit his second home run with a man on in the seventh inning. Garcia went 1 for 4 with a walk and a steal.

Later in the seventh inning, left fielder Andy Garriola hit a two-run home run, his seventh of the season. Garriola went 1 for 5.

Finally, second baseman Pedro Ramirez hit his second home run in three days and his third of the year in the eighth inning. It came with Quintero on first base. Ramirez went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Catcher Miguel Pabon was 3 for 4 with one run scored.

The win was the 400th Pelicans win for manager Buddy Bailey. He has 2488 wins overall.

ACL Cubs

Off-day.