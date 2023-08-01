 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ horseshoes and hand grenades

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs fight back but come up a little short. Today’s another day.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Fetch me some popcorn. I’ll sit and watch the deals go down with new/old Cub Jeimer Candelario. Hoo boy, we are coming down to the wire. And there’s a game today, too. Congratulations are in order for Iowa center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. The implications of that promotion are yet to be seen. Rule 5-eligible players on the move, check it.

I’m ready for the Stro’ Show. Who’s Andrew Abbott? Why is Mancini still here? Jose Cuas for Nelson Velázquez? I dunno about that one. Sinkerballer though, lots of ground balls.

The Stro’ Show didn’t have its best night. Six earned in three innings ain’t going to get it done. Let’s get ‘em tomorrow.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Song(s) of the Day:

Food For Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...