Cub Tracks’ horseshoes and hand grenades

Fetch me some popcorn. I’ll sit and watch the deals go down with new/old Cub Jeimer Candelario. Hoo boy, we are coming down to the wire. And there’s a game today, too. Congratulations are in order for Iowa center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. The implications of that promotion are yet to be seen. Rule 5-eligible players on the move, check it.

The #Cubs today acquired INF Jeimer Candelario and a cash consideration from the Washington Nationals for minor league LHP DJ Herz and minor league INF Kevin Made. pic.twitter.com/D6UovULOmo — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 31, 2023

I’m ready for the Stro’ Show. Who’s Andrew Abbott? Why is Mancini still here? Jose Cuas for Nelson Velázquez? I dunno about that one. Sinkerballer though, lots of ground balls.

The Stro’ Show didn’t have its best night. Six earned in three innings ain’t going to get it done. Let’s get ‘em tomorrow.

Dansby is the mansby pic.twitter.com/Dhtp8miCff — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 1, 2023

Cubs add on three! pic.twitter.com/3amynBOQtB — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 1, 2023

Morel brings us within one! pic.twitter.com/RagPTcjrv6 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 1, 2023

"One of the top bats out there."@dougglanville on Cubs acquisition Jeimer Candelario. pic.twitter.com/wKQgxErF5C — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 31, 2023

