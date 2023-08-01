Cubs roster move: Jeimer Candelario added to active roster, Trey Mancini DFA

One of the things I’ve noticed in photos of Jeimer Candelario is that generally, we see him batting righthanded.

Candelario is a switch-hitter and so here’s one of him batting lefty, where he’ll likely get the majority of his plate appearances. Splits this year:

Batting lefthanded: .271/.352/.523 (70-for-258), 13 home runs

Batting righthanded: .227/.320/.382 (25-for-110), three home runs

In his career, he’s been slightly better batting righthanded (.756 OPS) than lefthanded (.731 OPS). I’d guess that RHB split might see Nick Madrigal spelling him at third base on occasion.

Candelario was added to the Cubs’ 26-man active roster before Tuesday’s game against the Reds. To make room, Trey Mancini was designed for assignment.

Mancini was signed to a two-year deal for $7 million per season before this year and simply didn’t perform as he had in the past. He batted .234/.299/.336 (55-for-235) with four home runs and 78 strikeouts in 79 games, playing first base, right field and DH. Mancini seems to be a good guy and he is a cancer survivor, but this just wasn’t the right fit for the Cubs. I wish him well going forward.