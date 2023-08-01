Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 1

So a lot of stuff went down today. Including three first-round draft picks changing teams. (OK, one was a Mets first-round pick.)

Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was promoted to Iowa from Tennessee.

Right-hander Carlos Guzman was demoted back down to Tennessee from Iowa.

Right-hander Josh Roberson, who was traded by Tampa Bay for Adrian Sampson and Manuel Rodríguez, was assigned to Iowa.

Right-hander Cade Horton was promoted to Tennessee from South Bend.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz was promoted to Tennessee from South Bend.

Shortstop Matt Shaw was promoted to South Bend from ACL Cubs.

Shortstop Josh Rivera was promoted to South Bend from ACL Cubs.

Third baseman Brian Kalmer was promoted to Myrtle Beach from ACL Cubs

Outfielder Brett Bateman was promoted to Myrtle Beach from ACL Cubs.

Outfielder Cristian More was demoted to ACL Cubs from Myrtle Beach.

Right-hander Jaxon Wiggins was assigned to ACL Cubs.

You should recognize a lot of recent draft picks and top prospects in there.

I also notice that minor league boxscores were updated to follow the same format as the major league ones.

Smokies outfielder Owen Caissie was named Southern League Player of the Week last week. He made a bid to repeat tonight.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs laid an egg against the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 8-2.

It was a strong start for Caleb Kilian, who allowed just one run on five hits over six innings. Kilian struck out six and walked one.

Ryan Jensen took the loss after he allowed back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning. His final line was two runs on two hits over a third of an inning. Jensen walked one and did not have a strikeout.

Both Iowa runs came on a two-run home run by third baseman Miles Mastrobuoni in the sixth inning. Mastrobuoni went 1 for 4.

Right fielder Alexander Canario was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 0 for 3 with a walk and three strikeouts in his Iowa debut. Triple-A is hard.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blinded the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 9-2.

Walker Powell threw the first five innings and collected the win after allowing two runs on three hits. Two of those three hits were solo home runs. Powell struck out four and walked one.

Samuel Reyes, Luke Little and Zac Leigh did not allow a baserunner the rest of the way. Reyes pitched two innings and struck out one. Little struck out all three batters he faced. Leigh struck out two.

Right fielder Owen Caissie clubbed two home runs tonight, giving him 20 on the season. Both home runs were solo shots. The first came in the second inning and the second one was in the sixth. Caissie went 3 for 4 with three RBI.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo cranked a three-run home run in the first inning, his 13th on the year. Aliendo was 1 for 4.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. was 3 for 4 with a double and a triple. Murray scored two runs.

Left fielder Cole Roederer was 2 for 4 with two runs batted in—one on each single.

Second baseman Andy Weber went 3 for 4. He scored one run and drove home one.

Aliendo’s home run.

Caissie’s two home runs. Both were to the opposite field.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs defanged the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 9-2.

Luis Devers picked up the win after giving up just one hit and no runs over five innings. Devers struck out six and walked no one. A second-inning double was the only blemish on Devers’ night.

Second baseman James Triantos hit a two-run home run in the first inning, his fourth on the season. Triantos went 2 for 4 with a walk. He had three total RBI and scored three times.

In the second inning, center fielder Christian Franklin hit his fifth home run of the campaign with a man on. Franklin was 2 for 4.

In his first at-bat in High-A, shortstop Matt Shaw tripled off the center field wall. He later scored on Triantos’ home run. Shaw went 2 for 5 with two runs scored.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 3 for 5 with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Ballesteros also scored once.

Third baseman Josh Rivera was 1 for 4 in his High-A debut. He scored once and drove in one.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Pelicans were leading the Down East Wood Ducks 4-0 in the first inning when the rains came. The game was suspended and will be completed as part of a doubleheader tomorrow evening.

ACL Cubs

Losing to the White Sox, 3-1 in the sixth.