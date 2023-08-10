Cub Tracks only gets one bite of the apple

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The 59-55 Cubs’ cadre of complete team players (at gametime one game behind in the loss column) took the field against the hometown Metropolitans (and the umpiring crew), in Flushing, New York, which is what a lot of people would like to do, for the rubber game of their three-game series. The Professor, who has been up and down this year, was on the hill looking to keep Pete Alonso in the park, versus David Peterson, who was trying to keep Cody Bellinger off the scoreboard. Christopher Morel staked Hendricks to a one-run lead on the first pitch of the game, and Seiya Suzuki doubled and rode a bad fielding decision (see below) and a passed ball to another score in the second inning.

*Ahem* Is this thing on? pic.twitter.com/GfAQetzyyJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2023

Seiya with the wheels! pic.twitter.com/8yO7Oreyw0 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2023

Pete Alonso left the building in the fourth to tie it up. Wesneski wasn’t sharp and let the game get untied, giving up two earned. The Cubs were only able to get one of those back, and that was all she wrote. Phil Bickford saved the day for the Mets as Ian Happ went down swinging.

Seiya looked better but the Cubs will have to take two out of three from the Blue Jays now, and that’s a tougher proposition than the Mets. Brewers won Wednesday night. There’s work to do. 59-56, two games behind in the loss column, 2.5 games behind the 62-54 Brewers.

#Cubs starting pitchers vs Toronto:



Friday: Javy Assad

Saturday: Justin Steele

Sunday: Jameson Taillon — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) August 9, 2023

Join us for the 37th Annual #CubsCon January 12-14, 2024!



Hotel packages go on sale tomorrow, August 10, at noon CT: https://t.co/lP7WcyONoR pic.twitter.com/uA2k2erOHt — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 9, 2023

Special day at Sloan Park! Was great to see @cubs pitcher @EthanXXVI back on the mound throwing live BP! Only throwing the fastball today but it went well! #Cubs #Comeback #TJSrecovery pic.twitter.com/lPdyFh36gg — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) August 9, 2023

Another great sight at Sloan today - seeing @cubs OF @BrennenDavis__ back on the field and participating in live BP! Just hoping for good health for Brennen so he can get back on the field and show what he's capable of! #Cubs #CubsProspects pic.twitter.com/vnmiY1VwXI — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) August 9, 2023

