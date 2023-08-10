Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 10

Today I learned that a lot of people have very strong opinions about the Top 100 prospects list. I’m surprised that so many people are familiar enough with the farm systems of 30 different franchises that they have an opinion on who should and should not be on the list. Because I certainly don’t.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs thundered past the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 10-3.

For the third-straight start, Jordan Wicks gave up one run over five innings. Wicks surrendered four hits and walked one while striking out five. The one run came on a fourth-inning solo home run by Nate Eaton.

The win went to Chris Clarke, since Iowa’s bats didn’t get into gear until after Wicks left. (More aptly, after Omaha starter Anthony Veneziano left.) Clarke gave up two runs on two hits, including a solo home run, over two innings. Clarke walked two and struck out two.

The I-Cubs scored eight runs in the seventh inning, which included a three-run home run by second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni. It was Mastrobuoni’s second Iowa home run this year. He was 3 for 5 and scored twice.

First baseman Edwin Ríos doubled twice and scored twice in a 2 for 4 night.

Catcher P.J. Higgins had an RBI single in the seventh inning and a two-run double in the eighth for three total RBI. Higgins was 2 for 5 and scored one run.

Mastrobuoni’s home run. It was not a cheapie, clearing the 402-foot sign in CF.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were harvested by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 8-4.

Cade Horton’s second Double-A start wasn’t as good as the first, but it wasn’t bad and he suffered from some defensive miscues behind him. Horton took the loss after giving up three runs, two earned, on five hits over four innings. Horton walked two and struck out two.

Catcher Casey Opitz cranked a three-run home run in the sixth inning, his first Double-A home run and third of 2023. Opitz was 1 for 3 with a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs sent the Lake County Captains (Guardians) to Davy Jones’ Locker, 9-1.

Grant Kipp’s High-A debut couldn’t have gone much better. The only thing he was missing was the win. Kipp allowed just one run on two hits over 4.2 innings. Kipp struck out eight and walked two.

The win went to Derek Casey, who threw two perfect innings in his first appearance for South Bend since undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in 2021. Casey struck out three.

Shortstop Matt Shaw came a double shy of the cycle tonight, going 3 for 5 with a triple and his first South Bend home run. It was his second home run overall. The home run came with a man on in the fifth inning. Shaw scored twice and drove in three.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo hit a three-run home run in the six-run fifth inning. It was his third on the year. Verdugo went 2 for 5 with a double and the homer. He scored twice.

The sixth and final run of the fifth inning came on a solo home run by catcher Moises Ballesteros. Ballesteros now has ten home runs this season and two with South Bend. He was 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs batted in.

Left fielder Yohendrick Pinango was 2 for 5 with a double. He scored on Verdugo’s home run.

Shaw’s home run. Line drive to the opposite field.

Ballesteros blast:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans trapped the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 7-3.

Luis Rujano tossed the first four innings and was charged with one run on four hits. Rujano struck out five and walked one. He also hit one batter.

Jozhan Oquendo got the win in relief because Rujano didn’t go five. Oquendo pitched two innings and gave up just one run on a solo home run. Oquendo allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two.

First baseman Brian Kalmer continued the strong start to his professional career with a two-run home run in the third inning. It was Kalmer’s third home run in his (so far) ten-game career. All three home runs came in seven games with the Pelicans

Kalmer was 2 for 4 with four total RBI today.

Second baseman Pedro Ramirez went 3 for 4 with an RBI double as part of a five-run third inning for the Birds.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Beating the Reds, 11-8 in the top of the seventh.