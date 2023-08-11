Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview, Friday 8/11, 6:07 CT

Friday notes...

THAT OTHER LEAGUE: Today is the first of 11 consecutive games the Cubs will play against American League teams (Blue Jays, 3; White Sox, 2; Royals, 3; Tigers, 3), and that will complete the Cubs’ interleague schedule for 2023. To date, the Cubs are 18-17 vs. A.L. teams, and 7-5 vs. A.L. East teams.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for the series opener in Toronto!



Blue Jays lineup:

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Jose Berrios, RHP

Javier Assad has been much better as a reliever this year (18 appearances, 3.06 ERA, 1.277 WHIP, three HR in 47 innings) than as a starter (two starts, 5.40 ERA, 1.800 WHIP, three HR in 6⅔ innings).

But, y’know, eventually he’s going to have to learn to do this because the Cubs need him to. Like, now. Maybe they should use an opener?

In any case, they aren’t, not tonight, anyway. The good news, perhaps, is that Assad threw five shutout innings against the Blue Jays August 29, 2022 in Toronto, his second MLB start. Another one of those, please.

It’s kind of random, but this game is a rematch of that pitching matchup last year, as Jose Berrios started that game. The Cubs scored four runs off him in 5⅔ innings, but a lot of those guys aren’t on the team anymore.

Berrios is having a good year and has been remarkably consistent, his ERA has ranged only from 3.38 to 3.86 over his last 13 starts since May 28. So you’d expect the Cubs to maybe score three in seven innings. That might be enough, but they’ll have to get better pitching.

Might have been a good day to sit Jeimer Candelario, as he’s 2-for-17 vs. Berrios with five strikeouts. Hopefully, he can break through that tonight.

Today’s game is on Apple TV+ (how to watch). This will be the Cubs’ last game on Apple TV+ this year.

Discuss amongst yourselves.