Baseball history unpacked, August 11

Going to stop here for a minute to acknowledge my dad, who passed 8/11/1999. He was a huge Cubs and Sammy Sosa fan whose favorite player all-time was Phil Cavarretta.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Pete Knisely, Karl Adams, Bobo Newsom, Bob Scheffing, Andrew Lorraine, Brendon Little*.

Today in history:

3114 BC - The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Mayans, begins.

3114 BC - The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Mayans, begins.

355 - Claudius Silvanus, accused of treason, proclaims himself Roman Emperor against Constantius II.

1858 - First ascent of the Eiger in the Bernese Alps in Switzerland.

1945 - Allies refuse Japan's offer to surrender on the condition that Emperor Hirohito retains his status.
1966 - The Beatles arrive in Chicago, Illinois for their third (and final) US tour.

