Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 11

The Iowa Cubs rained on the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 9-4.

Michael Rucker started this contest and allowed just one run on four hits over three innings. Rucker walked two and struck out five.

Anthony Kay relieved Rucker, pitched two perfect innings of relief and got the win. Kay struck out four.

First baseman Matt Mervis and second baseman David Bote went back-to-back in the seventh inning. Mervis’ home run came with a man on and was his 14th minor league home run. Bote’s home run was his 11th for Iowa.

Mervis went 1 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice.

Bote was 3 for 5 with a double and the home run. Bote scored once and had the one RBI.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and a steal. Crow-Armstrong scored three runs.

Right fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 4 with a walk and two RBI.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez went 2 for 5. He also drove in two runs.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies deep-fried the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 5-2.

Brandon Birdsell started and collected the win after allowing two runs over five innings. Birdsell allowed seven hits, issued one walk and struck out three.

Blake Whitney pitched a two-inning save. Whitney gave up two hits but no runs. He struck out two and walked no one.

The Smokies scored all five runs in the second and third innings and all on home runs. Left fielder Cole Roederer scored the first run of the game with a solo home run to lead off the second inning. It was Roederer’s 11th home run this year. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Two batters later, catcher Casey Opitz made it 3-0 with a two-run home run, his fourth on the year and second with the Smokies. Opitz went 1 for 4.

In the third inning, catcher Pablo Aliendo hit a two-run home run, his 14th blast of the season. Aliendo also doubled and scored on Optiz’s home run in the second. Aliendo went 2 for 4.

Right fielder Owen Caissie was 3 for 5 with a double.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were trailing the Lake County Captains (Guardians), 1-0 in the second inning when the rains came. They finish the game on Saturday, followed by a seven-inning regularly-scheduled game.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans poked the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 7-4.

Starter Koen Moreno pitched four scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits. Moreno struck out two and walked no one.

After Gregori Montano got rocked for four runs in the one inning he pitched, Yovanny Cabrera threw the final four innings and was awarded the win. Cabrera gave up no runs and just one hit. He struck out seven and walked two.

Left fielder Andy Garriola hit a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning, his 11th home run of the year. Garriola went 2 for 3 with a walk and he scored two runs.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas was 3 for 5. He drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the third and scored on Garriola’s slam.

Right fielder Rafael Morel went 3 for 5 with a two-run single in the eighth. Morel scored one run.

ACL Cubs

