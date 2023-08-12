Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview, Saturday 8/12, 2:07 CT

Saturday notes...

GETTING AHEAD, STAYING AHEAD: Friday night’s win was the Cubs’ 24th among their 60 so far this year in which they never trailed. It was the ninth of those in which they scored in the first inning. They broke a scoreless tie in the second inning of six games, in the third inning of six more, in the fourth inning of two others and in the eighth inning of one game. In each of the Cubs’ last three wire-to-wire wins, they have scored multiple runs in the first: three on July 27, five on August 5 and three last night. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Cody Bellinger, last 27 games since July 14: .394/.430/.702 (41-for-104) with five doubles, nine home runs, 29 RBI and 22 runs scored. He’s one PA short of qualifying, so should be a qualified hitter after today’s game. When he is, his BA will rank fourth in the N.L., his OPS fifth and SLG sixth. RUN DIFFERENTIAL UPDATE: The Cubs’ +70 run differential ranks third in the N.L. behind only the Braves (+170) and Dodgers (+123).

The Cubs’ +70 run differential ranks third in the N.L. behind only the Braves (+170) and Dodgers (+123). THAT OTHER LEAGUE: The win last night improved the Cubs’ interleague record to 19-17, and 8-5 vs. A.L. East teams.

The win last night improved the Cubs’ interleague record to 19-17, and 8-5 vs. A.L. East teams. BIRTHDAY GREETINGS: Happy birthday to Cubs left fielder Ian Happ, who turns 29 today.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Blue Jays lineup:

Today is for #JoeyBats ⭐️



REMINDER: Our pregame ceremonies begin at 3:00pm ET! pic.twitter.com/VddfUsAVEu — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 12, 2023

NOTE: Since the Jays say their pregame ceremonies begin at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT), this game might start a bit late.

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Chris Bassitt, RHP

Justin Steele has been quite consistent all year, and his ERA has been helped out by two after-the-fact scoring changes:

CHANGE 127



7/16 @RedSox at @Cubs



T5 the double for Connor Wong has been changed to an error charged to Nico Hoerner. As a result, all 5 runs scored in the inning have been changed to unearned against Justin Steele



Change 5 for CHC#DirtyWater #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/o0G8a8YZt5 — MLB Scoring Changes (@ScoringChanges) August 1, 2023

CHANGE 133



8/1 @Reds at @Cubs



T5 Nick Senzel reaches on an error by third baseman Nick Madrigal, instead of on a single. As a result, the run that scored in the inning is now unearned for pitcher Justin Steele, instead of earned



Change 7 for CHC#ATOBTTR #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/4hBoxzFPm7 — MLB Scoring Changes (@ScoringChanges) August 7, 2023

Those two changes — and I agree with both — dropped six runs off Steele’s earned runs total. Without those changes Steele’s ERA would be 3.12 instead of 2.68, a significant difference.

Anyway. Steele has had some recent starts that can be described as “rocky,” but he almost always seems to get himself out of jams.

Steele has never faced the Blue Jays and only two current Jays have faced him. Paul DeJong is 3-for-8.

Chris Bassitt has had a decent year in Toronto, roughly comparable to the year he had in 2022 with the Mets.

The Cubs faced him last year at Wrigley Field, but most of those guys aren’t on the team anymore. New Cubs (this year) Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson have both homered off Bassitt.

He’s got quite the pitch selection — so many that it actually goes off the bottom of the chart below.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Mets market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

