 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks enters the sixties

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Groovy. Cubs take the opening game north of the border.

By Duane Pesice Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs forsook the Big Apple for Apple TV+, and who’s to say that they’re wrong? I would certainly want to get out, were I them, then.

And so, after a day off, the squad met the Blue Jays at their roost, the Rogers Centre. Javier Assad (1-2, 3.35 ERA) faced Jose Berríos (9-7, 3.38). Over three career starts against the Cubs, Berríos was 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA. Assad had one career start against the Blue Jays, pitching five scoreless innings in a no-decision last August 29 at Toronto.

The Cubs were rude and disrespectful toward the baseball from the outset, with Nico Hoerner and Cody Bellinger managing circuit clouts, and they put up a crooked number for Assad.

Three more in the 4th with a parade of hits. Suzuki and Tauchman order ribeyes. Assad keeps on slinging. 7 innings, one earned run and a well-deserved victory.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Song(s) of the day:

Food For Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...