Cub Tracks enters the sixties

The Cubs forsook the Big Apple for Apple TV+, and who’s to say that they’re wrong? I would certainly want to get out, were I them, then.

And so, after a day off, the squad met the Blue Jays at their roost, the Rogers Centre. Javier Assad (1-2, 3.35 ERA) faced Jose Berríos (9-7, 3.38). Over three career starts against the Cubs, Berríos was 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA. Assad had one career start against the Blue Jays, pitching five scoreless innings in a no-decision last August 29 at Toronto.

The Cubs were rude and disrespectful toward the baseball from the outset, with Nico Hoerner and Cody Bellinger managing circuit clouts, and they put up a crooked number for Assad.

Off 2 a smashing start in Toronto!@nico_hoerner pic.twitter.com/SQslHxvHVg — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 11, 2023

Cody Bellinger with a 2-run shot and the Cubs are up 3-0 early!



pic.twitter.com/00acH0IFz4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 11, 2023

Three more in the 4th with a parade of hits. Suzuki and Tauchman order ribeyes. Assad keeps on slinging. 7 innings, one earned run and a well-deserved victory.

Cubbies W .. Javier Assad is a big dog .. good night cubs nation — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) August 12, 2023

The Cubs have won 17 of their last 23 games! pic.twitter.com/ASHcsZiCao — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 12, 2023

