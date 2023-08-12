Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 12

OK, let’s see if I catch all the transactions.

RHP Samuel Reyes was promoted from Tennessee to Iowa. Third baseman Edwin Ríos was placed on the injured list.

RHP Nick Hull was promoted to South Bend from Myrtle Beach.

RHP Eligio Paredes and RHP Sam Armstrong were promoted to Myrtle Beach from the ACL Cubs. Armstrong was the Cubs’ 13th-round pick in July.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs thundered past the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 7-4. It was the fifth-straight win for Iowa and 11th-straight loss for Omaha.

Tyler Duffey did not have a good start, giving up four runs on four hits over just 2.2 innings. Three of those four hits were home runs, accounting for all four runs. Duffey walked one and struck out one.

Samuel Reyes got his first career Triple-A win in relief of Duffey. Reyes pitched three scoreless innings, giving up just one hit. He walked one and struck out one.

Keegan Thompson got a hold with 2.1 innings of relief, allowing no runs on just one hit. Thompson struck out two and walked one.

Luke Little pitched the ninth inning and got his first career Triple-A save. Little surrendered a one-out bunt single, but nothing else. He did not record a walk or a strikeout.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a solo home run in the second inning, his third for Iowa and 17th overall. Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 5 with a double and the home run. He scored twice.

Right fielder Alexander Canario cranked a massive 451-foot two-run home run in the fifth inning. It was Canario’s third Triple-A home run and fourth overall this season. Canario went 2 for 4 with a walk and three total RBI.

Second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Mastrobuoni scored once and had one run batted in.

Crow-Armstrong’s home run.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is now 2-for-2 with a double and a home run through two innings in Omaha! pic.twitter.com/bCq3DnjTYB — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 12, 2023

Here’s Canario’s monster blast.

Alexander Canario brings our lead back to three with this two-run blast. pic.twitter.com/nq6ChiX0EP — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 13, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies pried open the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 4-2.

Walker Powell started and got the win after throwing five scoreless innings. Powell gavve up three hits. He walked three and struck out one.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning. It was his 14th home run of the year. Murray was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Center fielder Bradlee Beesley was 2 for 4 with a stolen base. He scored twice.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were rained out at Lake County for the second straight night. They’ll try to finish Friday’s suspended game before Sunday’s regularly-scheduled game, which will now be a seven-inning game. Today’s regularly-scheduled game is cancelled and will not be made up.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were tarred and feathered by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 15-3.

Starter Drew Gray doubtlessly told manager Buddy Bailey “But coach, I’m throwing a no-hitter!” After retiring the first two batters of the game (striking out one), Gray proceeded to walk the next five hitters before Bailey took him out. Gray was charged with three runs.

Sam Armstrong gave up three runs on three hits over 1.2 innings in his Low-A debut.

Left fielder Parker Chavers hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Second baseman Cristian Hernandez was 1 for 2 with two walks. He drove in one run and scored one.

ACL Cubs

Beat the Padres, 7-4 in eight innings.