Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview, Sunday 8/13, 12:37 CT

STREAKING: The Cubs are 35-20 since their 26-36 start. They last won 35 of 55 games in 2019, from April 8-June 9. They also were 35-20 or better in at least one span each year, 2015-18, and in 2008, 2003, 2001 Their most wins in 55 games during those years: 39: 2016, 38: 2015, 37: 2008, 36: 2018, 35: 2001, 2003 and 2017. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

This season, the Cubs have utilized nine different starters, tied for fourth fewest in the majors. Only the Blue Jays (7), Nationals (7) and Orioles (8) have used fewer starting pitchers. The Cubs have four pitchers who have made at least 20 starts this season: Drew Smyly, Justin Steele, Marcus Stroman and Jameson Taillon. That’s tied for the league lead. SUZUKI: Seiya Suzuki, six games in August: .350/.381/.800 (7-for-20), a double, a triple, two home runs, five RBI, five runs scored.

Seiya Suzuki, six games in August: .350/.381/.800 (7-for-20), a double, a triple, two home runs, five RBI, five runs scored. SAVES: Adbert Alzolay earned his 12th straight save Saturday. His 15 saves this season lead the team and the 12 straight converted save opportunities are the most by a Cub since Craig Kimbrel converted 16 consecutive save chances May 18-July 25, 2021. Since July 5, Alzolay’s 12 saves lead the majors.

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Hyun Jin Ryu, LHP

Jameson Taillon, last six starts: 2.17 ERA, 1.018 WHIP, 37⅓ innings, which means he’s averaging more than six innings per start over that span. This is the guy the Cubs thought they were getting when they signed him, and it appears to coincide with a time when Taillon went back to what made him successful instead of listening to changes the Cubs wanted to make. There’s a lesson there, I think.

Taillon faced the Jays six (!) times last year, which was once in each series the teams faced each other. With the balanced schedule that can’t happen now.

Anyway, they were good starts, too: 2.62 ERA, 1.049 WHIP, only three HR in 34⅓ innings — pretty close to what he’s done over those last six outings this year. He also has a 1.98 ERA in five career starts in Toronto.

Go get ‘em, Jamo.

Hyun Jin Ryu missed most of last year and the beginning of this year with Tommy John surgery. He’s made just two starts since returning and has thrown a total of nine innings, throwing 80 pitches the first time, 54 in his last outing, so he might still be on a pitch limit.

Ryu’s last good years were 2019 and 2020, so it might take him a while to return to form.

His last start against the Cubs was June 16, 2019 and I pass that link along for amusement value. Not only are exactly zero of the 18 Cubs who played in that game still on the team, of those 18, nine are no longer in the major leagues at all and one more (David Bote) is toiling in Triple-A. Only three current Cubs (Jeimer Candelario, Dansby Swanson, Yan Gomes) have ever faced him and they are a small sample size 2-for-14.

In short, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, although these Cubs do hit LHP well.

