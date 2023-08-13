Cub Tracks’ Morelizing

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

On Ian Happ’s birthday, the best pitcher in the National League took the hill in the Rogers Centre, aiming to continue the Cubs’ most recent success in that facility with a second victory and a side of meatloaf. The opposing nine have treated southpaws roughly, boasting a 114 wRC+ and .770 OPS.

Steele’s mound opponent was Chris Bassitt, 34, who brings the B-Funk, with arms and legs everywhere and a three-quarters delivery. The two dueled for one time through the order, then stuff started to happen. Lots of it was Cub stuff.

Belli gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/sMSHstokhT — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 12, 2023

But the Blue Jays got things tied up in the sixth and the Cubs had work to do. It took three innings, but Morel victory was accomplished.

Adbert converted his twelfth consecutive save.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

The Cubs have won 18 of their last 24 games! pic.twitter.com/1SbTTNnwJu — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 12, 2023

Song(s) of the day:

Food For Thought:

Why Do We Wake Around 3am And Dwell On Our Fears And Shortcomings?https://t.co/RnGtsYO739 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 12, 2023

What made these strange patterns? https://t.co/JRqNSWjODA — Futurism (@futurism) August 11, 2023

This bizarre little succulent looks like a baby's butt https://t.co/pqkgy0qwfV — Live Science (@LiveScience) August 12, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!