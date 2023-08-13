 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ Morelizing

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Sunday edition. Lt Dan and the boys squeak one out in the ninth after giving up the lead. Adbert locks it down for the meatloaf.

By Duane Pesice
Chicago Cubs v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

On Ian Happ’s birthday, the best pitcher in the National League took the hill in the Rogers Centre, aiming to continue the Cubs’ most recent success in that facility with a second victory and a side of meatloaf. The opposing nine have treated southpaws roughly, boasting a 114 wRC+ and .770 OPS.

Steele’s mound opponent was Chris Bassitt, 34, who brings the B-Funk, with arms and legs everywhere and a three-quarters delivery. The two dueled for one time through the order, then stuff started to happen. Lots of it was Cub stuff.

But the Blue Jays got things tied up in the sixth and the Cubs had work to do. It took three innings, but Morel victory was accomplished.

Adbert converted his twelfth consecutive save.

