Cub Tracks’ Morelizing

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
On Ian Happ’s birthday, the best pitcher in the National League took the hill in the Rogers Centre, aiming to continue the Cubs’ most recent success in that facility with a second victory and a side of meatloaf. The opposing nine have treated southpaws roughly, boasting a 114 wRC+ and .770 OPS.
Steele’s mound opponent was Chris Bassitt, 34, who brings the B-Funk, with arms and legs everywhere and a three-quarters delivery. The two dueled for one time through the order, then stuff started to happen. Lots of it was Cub stuff.
Justin Steele, Wicked Sliders...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Ut9bilzva2— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 12, 2023
Justin Steele, 95mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/uYfr5fpbip— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 12, 2023
Belli gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/sMSHstokhT— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 12, 2023
No-doubter from Dansby! pic.twitter.com/zqG6nfVgfh— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 12, 2023
But the Blue Jays got things tied up in the sixth and the Cubs had work to do. It took three innings, but Morel victory was accomplished.
Clutchtopher Morel ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QhFSbI3Zb8— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 12, 2023
Adbert converted his twelfth consecutive save.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 12, 2023
Final: #Cubs 5, Blue Jays 4. pic.twitter.com/JAWA2DbwL6
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
The Cubs have won 18 of their last 24 games! pic.twitter.com/1SbTTNnwJu— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 12, 2023
- Reuters*: Cubs score in 9th inning to clip Blue Jays, 5-4. “Christopher Morel hit the go-ahead double in the ninth inning and the visiting Chicago Cubs went on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Saturday afternoon.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs back in NL wild-card spot after 6-2 win vs. Blue Jays. “A great start for us against a good pitcher,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Javier Assad’s incredible night, dramatic development, excited teammates, and more. “Assad, barely even on the prospecting radar to the hardcore folks just two years ago, has developed and pitched his way into being a part of – short-term or not – the rotation for a playoff-caliber team.” Jordan Bastian checks in. Andy Martinez has more.
- MLB.com*: Injuries & Moves: Stroman progresses with another ‘pen session. “Stroman threw a bullpen session on Aug. 11 in Toronto, marking his second mound workout while on the IL.” Tony Andracki has more.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Nico Hoerner continues to mature at the plate by taking more chances in the right moments. “Pulling the ball hard in the air is the most valuable ball in our sport,” Hoerner said.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs Rumors: Cody Bellinger could command $150 million in free agency. Bob Nightengale says so.
- Ben Weinrib (MLB.com*): Power burst fueling this Cubs prospect’s breakout campaign. “Owen Caissie has fully tapped into his prodigious power as the outfielder leads the Southern League with 21 home runs, all as one of the circuit’s youngest players...”
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound*): By early 2024, there’s a wave of talent that should be ready for Chicago. 15 distinct possibilities.
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Pete Crow-Armstrong is lighting up Triple-A. “Overall this season, PCA has a slash line of .285/.376/.523, with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 77 R, 30 stolen bases and a 133 wRC+.” He’s in no rush to move up.
- Diane Debok (Little Village*): ESPN sportscaster Jesse Rogers to bring ‘The Franchise: Chicago Cubs’ book tour to Iowa City. “A sports journalist since the mid-1990s, Rogers has covered the Cubs for ESPN since 2009.”
Song(s) of the day:
Food For Thought:
Why Do We Wake Around 3am And Dwell On Our Fears And Shortcomings?https://t.co/RnGtsYO739— IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 12, 2023
What made these strange patterns? https://t.co/JRqNSWjODA— Futurism (@futurism) August 11, 2023
This bizarre little succulent looks like a baby's butt https://t.co/pqkgy0qwfV— Live Science (@LiveScience) August 12, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...