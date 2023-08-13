Filed under: Chicago Cubs game threads First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Blue Jays, Sunday 8/13, 12:37 CT By Al Yellon@bleedcubbieblue Aug 13, 2023, 12:30pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Blue Jays, Sunday 8/13, 12:37 CT Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Go get ‘em, Jameson. In This Stream Cubs vs. Blue Jays Sunday 8/13 game threads First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Blue Jays, Sunday 8/13, 12:37 CT Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview, Sunday 8/13, 12:37 CT View all 2 stories More From Bleed Cubbie Blue Cubs vs. Blue Jays Sunday 8/13 game threads Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview, Sunday 8/13, 12:37 CT 2023 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 117 Cub Tracks’ Morelizing Minor League Wrap: Canario, Crow-Armstrong homer as Iowa wins 5th-straight Cubs 5, Blue Jays 4: Christopher Morel comes through Loading comments...
Loading comments...