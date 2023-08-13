Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 13

Iowa Cubs

Rained out in Omaha. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were shelled by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 14-7.

Starter Joe Nahas got the loss after he was tagged for six runs on three hits over 2.2 innings. Among those three hits were a grand slam by Freddy Zamora and two run home run by Jeferson Quero. Nahas struggled to throw strikes as he walked five and struck out no one.

DH Andy Weber had a huge day for the Smokies at the plate, going 5 for 6 with a triple in the third inning. Weber scored three times and he drove in two with a single in the fourth. The only time he was retired was when he hit into a game-ending double play.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. also reached base five times, going 2 for 2 with a double and three walks. Murray had one run batted in.

Catcher Caleb Knight was 2 for 3 with two walks. He scored once

Center fielder Bradlee Beesley was 2 for 5 with a triple. He scored twice.

Second baseman Scott McKeon went 2 for 5 with one run scored.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were swept in a doubleheader by the Lake County Captains (Guardians), losing the continuation of Friday’s game 7-6 and the regularly-scheduled game 6-3.

Connor Noland started game one back on Friday and allowed two runs on two hits over 1.1 innings. (Although one of those runs scored today.) Noland walked one and struck out two.

After Sheldon Reed finished up the second inning today—allowing one hit and one inherited run to score in two-thirds of an inning, Luis Devers came out to start the third as the “real” starter for the game. It did not go well. Devers took the loss after getting knocked around for five runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Right fielder Ezequiel Pagan doubled twice in a 2 for 4 game one. Pagan also scored twice.

Shortstop Matt Shaw went 3 for 5 with a double in game one.

Michael Arias started game two and got the loss after he was knocked around for four runs on five hits over 2.2 innings. Arias struggled to throw strikes as he walked four and struck out two.

South Bend only had three hits in game two, but two of them were home runs. The first of them was a solo home run in the top of the first inning by DH Matt Shaw. It was Shaw’s second home run for South Bend and third overall. Shaw went 1 for 3.

Two batters later, catcher Moises Ballesteros homered with the bases empty. Ballesteros now has 11 home runs this year and three with South Bend. He went 1 for 2 with a walk.

Kevin Alcántara came off the injured list and played the entire game in center field. He was 0 for 3, but with no strikeouts.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans caged the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 8-1.

Marino Santy started and tossed four scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and issued two walks while striking out three.

Eligo Paredes got the win because Santy didn’t go five innings. He allowed one run on two hits over three innings. Paredes walked four and struck out three.

Jose Romero threw the final two innings without allowing a run for the save. Romero gave up one hit. He struck out five and walked no one.

The Pelicans scored eight runs on only five hits, thanks in large part to drawing eight walks.

Left fielder Parker Chavers was 1 for 2 with two walks and two steals. He scored one run and drove in one with a single in the first inning.

First baseman Reivaj Garcia went 1 for 3 with a walk and two steals. He scored twice.

Center fielder Brett Bateman was 0 for 1 with three walks and a stolen base. He scored one run.

ACL Cubs

Off day.