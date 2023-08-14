Outside The Confines: So long, Jose

Normally I’d have a little preamble here for you with thoughts about the week ahead, or contemplations on a big baseball event. But it’s Monday, we’re all a little tired, and I thought you might enjoy one of the best two minutes of baseball-related footage I’ve seen all season long while you sip your morning coffee.
Enjoy.
SKUNK ON THE FIELD
In today’s links, we have another team contemplating relocation; a big Pirates ejection; some insight from a suspended Orioles broadcaster; and plenty of LOLMets.
Let’s jump into it.
- It appears the Brewers are the newest team to hint that they’re willing to relocate to get a new stadium. Story by Darragh McDonald.
- Ben Clemens offers us five things that stood out to him for better or worse last week.
- Matt Olson talks to Bill Ladson about playing for the Braves; Freddie Freeman, and more.
- Patrick Andres has a troubling but developing story about Rays’ player Wander Franco and social media accusations that he was sharing inappropriate messages with an underage girl.
- Can the Yankees dig their way out of their losing spiral? (ESPN)
- In a very sweet move, the Blue Jays signed club icon Jose Bautista to a one-day contract so he can retire a Blue Jay.
Blue Jay FOREVER #JoeyBats will sign a one-day contract and retire a Toronto Blue Jay!
- Kaitlyn McGrath has more on how that whole ceremony played out with Bautista. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Kevin Brown speaks out for the first time since his suspension. Story by Mike McDaniel.
- Justin Turner talks to David Laurila about hitting heaters.
- The MLB dot com staff take a look at every team’s updated prospect rankings.
- Tom Verducci looks at the historical disaster that is the New York Mets.
- The Rome Braves minor league club will be changing their name and logo.
A new era of baseball in Rome is on the way.
️: https://t.co/ew1hFvUVqD pic.twitter.com/Ucdj9XU2D0
- Chris Gilligan looks at how vastly 10 days can change playoff odds.
- Rhett Bolinger reports that despite arm fatigue, Shohei Ohtani still hit homer number 41 this weekend.
- Elly De La Cruz’s name is now being said alongside that of Barry Bonds thanks to an incredible rookie feat. Story by Karl Rasmussen.
- The Pirates manager and several coaches were ejected in Sunday’s doubleheader. (AP)
- This feels very Mets-y.
The Mets are the only MLB team in the modern era to collect 7+ hits and draw 9+ walks in a 9-inning game but not score a single run.
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
