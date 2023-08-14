 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: So long, Jose

A great baseball comedy moment, a fitting farewell for a Jays hero, plus more in today’s links.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Normally I’d have a little preamble here for you with thoughts about the week ahead, or contemplations on a big baseball event. But it’s Monday, we’re all a little tired, and I thought you might enjoy one of the best two minutes of baseball-related footage I’ve seen all season long while you sip your morning coffee.

Enjoy.

In today’s links, we have another team contemplating relocation; a big Pirates ejection; some insight from a suspended Orioles broadcaster; and plenty of LOLMets.

Let’s jump into it.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...