Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox preview, Tuesday 8/15, 7:05 CT

WINNING WAYS: The Cubs have played 36 games since July 3, going 23-13. During those games, they have never lost two in a row to the same opponent. They dropped two of three at home to the Red Sox, July 14-16, and at New York to the Mets, Aug. 7-9. But in each series, the Cubs won the middle game. They lost consecutive games on July 16-17, to the Red Sox and Nationals, then on July 30-31, to the Cardinals and Reds. The Cubs last lost back-to-back games to a single opponent on July 1-2, at home against the Guardians. Before then, they had lost back-to-back games to an opponent six times and three straight games five times. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Dansby Swanson, last 21 games since July 22: .250/.318/.618 (19-for-76) with four doubles, eight home runs, 24 RBI and 15 runs scored. He’s also on a 33-game errorless streak. THE NEW GUY: Jeimer Candelario, 11 games as a Cub: .425/.489/.625 (17-for-40), five doubles, a home run, nine runs scored. For the season, Candelario ranks second in the N.L. in doubles with 35.

Jeimer Candelario, 11 games as a Cub: .425/.489/.625 (17-for-40), five doubles, a home run, nine runs scored. For the season, Candelario ranks second in the N.L. in doubles with 35. BET YOU HAVEN’T NOTICED: Mark Leiter Jr., last 14 appearances since July 17: 0.71 ERA, 0.794 WHIP, one run allowed in 12⅔ innings. The only run he allowed in that span was a solo homer by TJ Friedl of the Reds August 2 in a game the Cubs were leading 10-5 at the time.

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Touki Toussaint, RHP

Kyle Hendricks had one of his better recent games July 25 against the White Sox on the South Side, allowing three runs in 6⅓ innings. He allowed just four hits and struck out four.

Since then he’s had one bad start (Braves) and two good ones (Cardinals and Mets). I’m looking for another good outing similar to the last one.

Touki Toussaint signed with the Guardians in the offseason, but appeared in just one game for them in June after starting the year in Triple-A. Just a few days after that outing he was claimed on waivers by the White Sox.

All told, he has made 11 appearances this year, four in relief and seven starts. He’s been significantly better out of the pen (2.13 ERA, 0.947 WHIP) than as a starter (5.08 ERA, 1.574 WHIP). Since moving into the Sox rotation after they traded away a couple of starters, he has posted a 6.97 ERA and allowed 11 hits and nine walks in 10⅓ innings.

Go get him, Cubs hitters.

Today's game is on Marquee Sports Network.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

