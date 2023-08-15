Cubs roster move: Michael Rucker recalled, Caleb Kilian optioned

The Cubs today recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Rucker from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian to Iowa, getting a fresh arm for the bullpen.

Rucker begins his third stint wwith the Cubs this year and in 34 relief appearances for the Cubs is 2-1 with a 5.03 ERA, 17 walks and 39 strikeouts. Rucker has held left-handed hitters to a .224 BA (15-for-67) and limited opponents to a .244 BA (11-for-45) with runners in scoring position.

Kilian has made three appearances (one start) for the Cubs this season, going 0-1 with a 16.88 ERA.

There will have to be another move made tomorrow when it's expected that Marcus Stroman will be activated from the injured list to start against the White Sox.

UPDATE: Stroman won't go tomorrow. I'd guess it'll be Javier Assad.