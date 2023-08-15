Cubs roster move: Michael Rucker recalled, Caleb Kilian optioned

The Cubs today recalled right-handed pitcher Michael Rucker from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian to Iowa, getting a fresh arm for the bullpen.
Rucker begins his third stint wwith the Cubs this year and in 34 relief appearances for the Cubs is 2-1 with a 5.03 ERA, 17 walks and 39 strikeouts. Rucker has held left-handed hitters to a .224 BA (15-for-67) and limited opponents to a .244 BA (11-for-45) with runners in scoring position.
Kilian has made three appearances (one start) for the Cubs this season, going 0-1 with a 16.88 ERA.
There will have to be another move made tomorrow when it's expected that Marcus Stroman will be activated from the injured list to start against the White Sox.
UPDATE: Stroman won't go tomorrow. I'd guess it'll be Javier Assad.
Per Cubs, Marcus Stroman is experiencing right rib discomfort. He’ll be evaluated, but won’t start tomorrow as previously planned.— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) August 15, 2023
