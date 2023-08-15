Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 15

Right-handed pitcher Dalbert Mosquea was suspended by MLB for 56 games after testing positive for Stanozolol, a banned substance. The 18-year-old Mosquea was having a good season for the Dominican Summer League Cubs Blue team. In 14.1 innings, Mosquea had an ERA of 3.14 and had struck out 23 and walked just three.

Right-handed pitcher Danis Correa returned to Iowa from the Development list at recent-acquisition RHP Josh Roberson hit the injured list.

Shortstop Leonel Espinoza was promoted to Myrtle Beach from the ACL Cubs.

South Bend outfielder Jacob Wetzel and catcher Dilan Granadillo were placed on the development list.

Iowa Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the tenth inning as the Iowa Cubs broke the Louisville Bats (Reds), 5-3.

Nick Neidert pitched the first four innings and gave up three runs on six hits, including a two-run home run to former I-Cub Jason Vosler. Neidert struck out four and walked one. He also hit one batter.

Stephen Gonsalves and Nick Burdi both threw one inning and Brendon Little and Chris Clarke each threw two innings without allowing a hit or a run to allow the I-Cubs to get back in this game. Clarke got the win after retiring all six batters he faced in the ninth and tenth innings. Clarke struck out two.

Crow-Armstrong’s home run was his 18th this year and fourth in Triple-A. He went 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Iowa had only five hits in this game. They were nine-up, nine-down the first time through the order against rehabbing major leaguer Hunter Greene.

PCA’s walk-off.

Pete Crow-Armstrong sends the fans home happy with this two-run walk-off homer! pic.twitter.com/uM7eH6MhWO — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 16, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were rubbish against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 10-6.

It was not a good day for Kohl Franklin, who didn’t make it out of the first inning. Franklin got the loss after getting knocked around for seven runs on six hits and a walk over just two-thirds of an inning. One of the seven runs was unearned and Franklin did strike out one.

Five of Tennessee’s six runs came in the fifth inning.

Center fielder Jordan Nwogu went 3 for 3 with a double. He scored one run.

Shortstop Levi Jordan was 2 for 5. He scored once and drove home two.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo went 2 for 3 with a two-run double and a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs wiped out against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 3-1.

Starter Tyler Santana gave the Cubs four strong innings. He did not allow a run and gave up just one hit. Santana struck out one and walked no one.

The loss went to Frankie Scalzo Jr., who allowed a run in the seventh and a run in the eighth inning. Scalzo’s final line was two runs, one earned, on four hits over two innings. He struck out two and walked one.

South Bend’s only run came on a home run in the second inning by catcher Moises Ballesteros. It was his 12th home run and fourth with South Bend. Ballesteros went 2 for 4.

DH Matt Shaw went 3 for 4. Shaw is hitting .415 over his first ten games in South Bend.

Ballesteros’ home run.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans extinguished the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 11-9 in ten innings.

Koen Moreno started and pitched four scoreless innings, giving up just one hit. Moreno struck out five and walked one.

This game was tied six-all after nine innings, but then the Pelicans scored five runs in the top of the tenth. In the bottom of the inning, the Birds just barely hung on to win. The win went to Starlyn Pichardo, who pitched a scoreless ninth but gave up three runs in the tenth. The final line on Pichardo was three runs, one earned, on no hits over 1.2 innings. Pichardo walked four and struck out two.

Gregori Montano got called in from the bullpen to get the final out. He walked the first batter he faced and the next one reached on an error by second baseman Cristian Hernandez. But with the potential winning run at the plate, Montano got a strikeout and collected the save.

First baseman Brian Kalmer had a big game, going 4 for 5 with a three-run double and a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Kalmer’s fourth home run as a professional—all with the Birds. Kalmer also walked once and had five total RBI.

Center fielder Brett Bateman went 2 for 6. He drove in three runs and scored two more.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas was 2 for 4 with a walk and two steals. He scored twice.

DH Reivaj Garcia was 2 for 6 with a double. He scored twice and had one RBI.

Kalmer’s home run.

Kalmer hits another!



His fourth home run of the season makes it 2-0 in the fourth.#MBPelicans | #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/YyCEA5uTPi — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) August 16, 2023

ACL Cubs

Lost to the Reds, 9-3.