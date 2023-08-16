 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marcus Stroman is out indefinitely with a ribcage injury

This is not good.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

At first, when Marcus Stroman couldn't take the start tonight against the White Sox, it was hoped he could return next week.

Nope:

We don't know how serious this injury is, but with only about six weeks remaining in the 2023 season, there's a very real possibility that this could end Stroman’s year.

The way I see it, the Cubs rotation should line up this way through Monday:

Tonight, Javier Assad. Friday: Justin Steele. Saturday: Jameson Taillon. Sunday: Kyle Hendricks. Monday: Assad.

That means those four will likely be the rotation the rest of the year, plus a fifth guy who almost certainly will be Hayden Wesneski.

Those five have all produced at various times this year. Now they'll all have to step up for the Cubs to make the postseason.

As always, we await developments.

Today's game preview will post at 5 p.m. CT.

