Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 16

MLB Pipeline issued their mid-season update of their farm system rankings and the Cubs were ranked as the 4th-best system in the game. That’s up from 12th-best at the start of the season.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs disrupted the echolocation of the Louisville Bats (Reds), 10-5. It was Iowa’s seventh-straight win.

Starting pitcher Shane Greene pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, but he wasn’t so lucky in the third as former Iowa Cub Jason Vosler hit a grand slam off of him. The final line on Greene was four runs on four hits over 2.2 innings. Control was the big issue as Greene walked four and struck out four.

The win went to Samuel Reyes, who relieved Greene in the third inning and did not allow a run or a hit over 2.1 innings. Reyes walked two and struck out two.

The I-Cubs took the lead for good with a six-run fourth inning that was topped off by a two-run home run by right fielder Alexander Canario. It was Canario’s fourth home run for Iowa and fifth overall. Canario was 1 for 4 with a walk.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 4 for 5 with two doubles, including one that drove in a run in the fifth inning. Perlaza scored twice.

Second baseman Jake Slaughter went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Slaughter singled twice in the six-run fifth inning. He drove in one run and scored twice.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. He scored one run and had a two-run single in the seventh inning. He also played some defense (see below).

This double by Matt Mervis was a weird one. But he hit it hard, which is what’s important.

Matt Mervis rips a double off the wall to bring us within a run! pic.twitter.com/1JnQBwI1nJ — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 16, 2023

A double by Perlaza.

Yonathan Perlaza puts us ahead with his 32nd double of the year. pic.twitter.com/zlW60PRjRT — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 16, 2023

Canario’s home run.

The big inning continues as Alexander Canario clubs a two-run shot! pic.twitter.com/yfZYpCShXF — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 16, 2023

Two defensive gems for Crow-Armstrong.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is incredible pic.twitter.com/pMzqTXee58 — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) August 16, 2023

If one leaping catch into the wall today wasn't enough, here is a second one from Pete Crow-Armstrong ❌ pic.twitter.com/JPGGjgXptz — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 16, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies cancelled the launch of the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 4-3.

Starter Cade Horton went five strong innings allowing two runs, but both of those runs were unearned. Horton allowed three hit—and one hit was because left fielder Jordan Nwogu slipped as he tried to track down a fly ball. Horton struck out seven and walked two.

Porter Hodge pitched a scoreless top of the eighth and got the win. Hodge gave up one hit and one walk while striking out one.

Zac Leigh pitched the ninth and got the save. He allowed a two-out walk, but no other baserunners. Leigh struck out one—the final batter of the game.

Right fielder Owen Caissie had a two-run single in the third inning to tie the game 2-2. Caissie was 1 for 4 with a walk. He scored the go-ahead run in the eight on a wild pitch.

Both runs that the Smokies scored in the eighth inning to take the lead were on wild pitches.

Cade Horton’s seven strikeouts.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs wiped out against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), 4-3 in ten innings.

Starter Connor Noland surrendered one run on four hits over five innings. Noland struck out five and walked one.

After the Cubs scored two runs in the top of the tenth, Yovanny Cruz gave up three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the loss, including walking in the winning run. The final line on Cruz was three runs, two earned, on three hits over 1.2 innings. Cruz walked three (one intentionally) and struck out one.

First baseman Felix Stevens hit a solo home run in the eighth of South Bend’s only run in regulation. It was Stevens’ 22nd home run this year and ninth with South Bend. Stevens went 2 for 4. He had an RBI single in the tenth for two runs batted in.

The Stevens’ blast.

OPPO TACO

Felix Stevens DEEP @hoosierlottery home run ties the game at one! pic.twitter.com/z1Soh54uV7 — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) August 17, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans captured the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 7-4.

Jackson Ferris started and got his first professional win after he gave up just one run on two hits over five innings. Ferris struck out six and walked two.

Jose Romero tossed the final two frames without allowing a run and got the save. Romero gave up three hits—two of which came with two out in the ninth to make things interesting. Romero struck out three and walked no one.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, his fifth this year. Rojas was 2 for 4 with a double and scored twice.

Right fielder Ismael Mena hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to give the Pelicans some breathing room. It was Mena’s third home run. Mena was 3 for 4. He scored two runs.

Catcher Miguel Pabon was 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

Mena’s home run.

Big time insurance!



Ismael Mena hits a two-run homer to extend our lead to 7-4.#MBPelicans | #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/MiWDJkz3hH — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) August 17, 2023

ACL Cubs

Off day.